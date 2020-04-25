e-paper
Covid-19: This prisoner is painting jail walls with coronavirus messages

According to the jail authorities, an inmate Anupam Trivedi has made two paintings on walls of the jail campus that depict the manner in which people can counter the coronavirus by resorting to minor but important lifestyle changes.

Apr 25, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh)
This prisoner is painting jail walls with coronavirus messages. (Representational Image) 
A prisoner in the Pilibhit district jail is painting the jail red -- quite literally.

According to the jail authorities, an inmate Anupam Trivedi has made two paintings on walls of the jail campus that depict the manner in which people can counter the coronavirus by resorting to minor but important lifestyle changes.

A commerce graduate, Anupam , 41, was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years by the District and Session’s court on November 10, 2016, after he was convicted for killing his wife, Sandhya, for dowry.

Anoop Singh, the Superintendent of the district jail, said, “Anupam’s artistic skill was first seen by jail authorities when he sketched a picture of Lord Shiva on a jail wall with a pencil. We then started showing him YouTube videos on painting techniques to embellish his skills. These efforts have transformed Anupam into a refined painter.”

The inmate is now using his painting skills to spread awareness among prisoners about essential safety measures needed to prevent getting infected by novel coronavirus.

Officials said that Anupam plans to make some more paintings to depict the importance of social distancing and the moral duty of the masses to honour frontline corona fighters, as a token of gratitude to them for their struggle to protect the people from the pandemic.

He also plans to spread the message through his art that attacks on doctors and police personnel is an ‘act of devilry’.

The paint, brush and other material is being arranged by the jail officials.

A few days ago, Anupam had also composed a poem to inspire prisoners to collectively fight the virus pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

