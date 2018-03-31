Easter 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

According to the New Testament of the Christian bible, Easter Day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This makes it an important holiday in the Christian calendar. Easter falls on a different date each year. This year, Easter occurs on April 1.

Let’s celebrate this Easter with some warm messages:

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter.

I love Easter. It’s the only time of the year when you can eat all the chocolate you can find with complete impunity! Have a delicious Easter!

Be thankful because Jesus gave us another chance to be a good person. His death cleansed us from our sins. Happy Easter to you and your family!

May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter!

Easter is more than just eggs and candy. It is also about peace, love, and family. Happy Easter to you!

Here are some Happy Easter images you can share on social media:

(happyeastertoyou.com)

(happyeastertoyou.com)

(lovethispic.com)

(happyeaster2018.com)