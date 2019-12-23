Green tea, Jaggery tea, Peppermint tea: The teas to have in winters and their health benefits

Dec 23, 2019

With the onset of winters, the craving for a delectable, aromatic cup of tea just increases manifold. The aroma of a perfectly brewed tea is not only soothing but it helps add required nutrients to the body and fight a host of lifestyle disorders and winter diseases.

Here are a few tea types one can have in winters:

Black Tea: The beverage warms and nourishes the stomach, it also refreshes the mind and provides relief from fatigue. This tea helps improve resistance to cold and benefits the digestive system. A study conducted by the Division of Nutritional Epidemiology in Sweden found that daily consumption of four or more cups of black tea reduces the risk of stroke.

Peppermint tea: Winter is the time when a number of people suffer from headaches and sinus infections. Peppermint tea is an effective beverage in stopping headaches that are caused by stress or poor diet. Also, the menthol in peppermint helps fight sinus problems by calming the inflamed mucous membranes in the sinuses and throat.

Green Tea: Drinking green tea during winter has a host of benefits. Winter sees people consume a lot of spicy and greasy food, which causes excessive internal heating and constipation. Green tea, with its unfermented leaves, removes internal heat and helps produce saliva that quenches thirst. It also helps accelerate healing of mild stomach ulcers.

Oolong Tea: This tea combines the qualities of dark and green tea leaves thus having several health benefits. Oolong tea is partially oxidised and helps in soothing throat, improving saliva and removing inner heat during winters.

Jaggery tea or Gur ki chai: Both tea and jaggery (gur) have a host of health benefits. Jaggery is one of the best digestives and is known for containing iron and Vitamin C. Jaggery is also used traditionally as a remedy for respiratory disorders and throat problems. Having jaggery tea warms the body, since it is pure calories that release heat. Pairing it with tea means that one gets a more potent solution to fight cold and cough, sans any side effects.

