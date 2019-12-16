e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / More Lifestyle / International Tea Day 2019: Significance and quotes about importance of tea

International Tea Day 2019: Significance and quotes about importance of tea

International Tea Day 2019: India is among the largest producers of tea in the world. The annual consumption is around 8,37,000 tonnes every year.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
International Tea Day 2019: Tea is by far the most popular beverage in India.
International Tea Day 2019: Tea is by far the most popular beverage in India. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

International Tea Day is annually celebrated in India since the year 2005 on December 15. The main aim of the day is to improve the condition of workers in tea plantations.

The Indian government in 2015, at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, proposed that International Tea Day should be adopted.

Following this, United Nations asked all member countries, international and regional organizations to celebrate International Tea Day on May 21. But, since India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and some other nations were already celebrating the day on December 15, they continue to do the same.

India is among the largest producers of tea in the world. The annual consumption is around 8,37,000 tonnes every year. Tea is by far the most popular beverage in India,

Noted writers like Charles Dickens too have emphasized the importance of tea in an individual’s life.

Take a look at these eight quotes which are totally in favour of importance of tea in a person’s life.

1. My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs.

-Charles Dickens

2. When there’s tea there’s hope.

Sir Arthur Pinero

3. The path to heaven passes through a teapot.

Ancient Proverb

4. Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage.

Catherine Douzel

5. The music of tea is the melody that soothes me.

Morgan Christiansen

6. Wouldn’t it be dreadful to live in a country where they didn’t have tea?

Noel Coward

7. I am in no way interested in immortality, but only in the taste of tea.

-Lu Tung

8. Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea.

- Reverend Sydney Smith

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle