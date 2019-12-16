International Tea Day 2019: Significance and quotes about importance of tea

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:48 IST

International Tea Day is annually celebrated in India since the year 2005 on December 15. The main aim of the day is to improve the condition of workers in tea plantations.

The Indian government in 2015, at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, proposed that International Tea Day should be adopted.

Following this, United Nations asked all member countries, international and regional organizations to celebrate International Tea Day on May 21. But, since India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and some other nations were already celebrating the day on December 15, they continue to do the same.

India is among the largest producers of tea in the world. The annual consumption is around 8,37,000 tonnes every year. Tea is by far the most popular beverage in India,

Noted writers like Charles Dickens too have emphasized the importance of tea in an individual’s life.

Take a look at these eight quotes which are totally in favour of importance of tea in a person’s life.

1. My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs.

-Charles Dickens

2. When there’s tea there’s hope.

Sir Arthur Pinero

3. The path to heaven passes through a teapot.

Ancient Proverb

4. Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage.

Catherine Douzel

5. The music of tea is the melody that soothes me.

Morgan Christiansen

6. Wouldn’t it be dreadful to live in a country where they didn’t have tea?

Noel Coward

7. I am in no way interested in immortality, but only in the taste of tea.

-Lu Tung

8. Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea.

- Reverend Sydney Smith

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter