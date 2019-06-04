Today in New Delhi, India
Happy Eid Al Fitr Wishes 2019: Greetings, images, status and Whatsapp messages

Happy Eid Al Fitr 2019: Eid Al Fitr begins with prayers and is followed by joyous celebrations in the form of wearing new clothes, visiting neighbours and cooking special dishes like Seviyan.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:28 IST
Happy Eid Al Fitr 2019: Eid Al Fitr which falls on June 5 this year marks the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.(Anushree Fadnavis/ HT Photos)

Eid Al Fitr which falls on June 5 this year marks the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month and Muslims across the globe pay their respect to Allah for providing the strength and endurance during the month long fasting rituals. Eid Al Fitr begins with prayers and is followed by joyous celebrations in the form of wearing new clothes, visiting neighbours and cooking special dishes like Seviyan.

Here are a few wishes you can send to your loved ones to wish them Eid Mubarak.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 17:08 IST

