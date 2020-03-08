Happy Holi 2020: 5 tips on how to have a safe Holi this year

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:20 IST

Holi involves colours, getting together and eating special delicacies. But not everything is fun. Holi also means getting smothered with unhealthy colours, staying wet for a long time and exposing the skin to harmful chemicals.

This year Holi is being celebrated with the deadly coronavirus as the backdrop. Playing with water, interacting with a large crowd and touching several people –all have the potential to infect you with the viral disease.

If you still plan to play Holi, take all precautions and follow these tips.

Hair care

• Before going out, apply generous amounts of oil to your hair, so that the colour doesn’t stick to the scalp. Give your head a massage for the oil to get absorbed.

• Tie your hair. Making a top bun or braid will ensure not all parts of the hair gets the colour treatment.

• You can also wear a scarf or a bandana.

• Do not let the colour or coloured water sit on the scalp for long. Clean it while the hair is wet.

• Instead of a huge amount of chemical shampoos, use homemade remedies such as wheat flour powder and lemon to clean the hair.

Skincare

• Like the hair, apply oil to your face and every exposed part of the body.

• Applying sunscreen is a must.

• Cut your nails short and apply a coat of polish to protect your nails from catching on the colour.

• Wear a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes and the skin around eyes.

• Insert a piece of cotton to prevent the colours from going deep inside the ears.

• Don’t be harsh on the skin while removing colours.

• Use lukewarm water to wash the face, followed by a mixture of sea salt, glycerine and a few drops of aroma oil.

• Once the colour comes off, moisturise the skin.

General precautions

• Before heading out, drink plenty of water. There is a massive chance of getting dehydrated.

• Try to make sure no one in the group coming together to play Holi is showing signs of a cough, fever or cold.

• Playing with cold water will increase the chances of getting infected with seasonal flu, so go dry or use lukewarm water to play Holi.

• Wash your hands when you have food. Holi colours are powders that can get easily be transmitted to food items. Keep all the food items away from the playing area.

• A way of saving water is using pichkari instead of buckets of coloured water.

• Keep a first-aid kit ready for emergencies.

Colours

• Instead of using chemical colours for Holi, go green.

• You can choose to prepare eco-friendly colours at home, other than buying unreliable material from the market.

• Homemade raw materials like turmeric, sandalwood and henna can be used to make vibrant skin-friendly colours.

• Flowers are another viable form of preparing colours.

• Scrubs can be prepared through a mix of gram flour, turmeric, curd and rosewater.

What not to do on Holi

• If you are facing any weakness or signs of cold, refrain from playing Holi.

• Don’t let anyone harass you in the name of celebration.

• Do not let kids play Holi unattended.

• Do not let the water and colours sit on the body. Wash immediately after playing.

• However, do not take frequent baths.

• Do not play Holi if you are allergic to colours.

• Refrain from using kerosene for scrubbing the colour off.

• Mud, stones, raw egg or varnish are to be avoided

• Do not drive after consuming bhang or alcohol.

