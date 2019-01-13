Happy Makar Sankranti 2019: Top WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that shall be celebrated on January 14, 2019. Makar (Capricorn) is a Hindu zodiac sign and Sankranti means to change direction.

The festival has different names in different states, even though it is celebrated on the same day. It is referred to as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Mela in parts of central and north India and Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Here are a few wishes and messages which you can share with friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day:

Makar Sankranti Messages:

Wishing you and your family loads of happiness and sweet surprises this Makar Sankranti!

May your life is blessed with love.

May your life be blessed with Lakshmi

May your life be blessed with happiness.

Happy Makar Sankranti!

Makar Sankranti quotes:

A beautiful, bright and delighted day,

sun entered makar to intense the ray.

crop harvested to cheer the smiles,

come together and enjoy the life.

Kites flying high to touch the happiness,

til mangled with sweet to spread sweetness.

Time to enjoy the moment with full intensity

Very happy prosperous Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti wishes:

Our thoughts hold the power to build, bend or break our circumstances. Best wishes of Makar Sankranti

Warm wishes for you and your family for Makar Sankranti.

Sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Makar Sankranti!

The harvest festival is here.

May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

Warm wishes for a Makar Sankranti filled with sweet moments you will cherish forever!

Wishing that the rising sun of Makar Sankranti fills your life with bright and happy moments.

May the light of the sun fill your life with rays of joys on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti!

May the sun radiate peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life on Makar Sankranti and always.

Hope you always soar high just like the colourful kites that dot the sky!

Makar Sankranti photos:

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 17:28 IST