Happy Mother’s Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp status messages, SMS, images and quotes

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:58 IST

Mother’s Day is when we can to tell our mother’s how special they are and what they mean to us. Whether it be planning an outing with her or giving her gifts- there are a lot of things which we can do. You could make her a card, buy her gifts, take her for an outing- anything to show her your appreciation and what she means to you.

In UK, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March in memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In the Arab countries, it is on March 21 that Mother’s Day is celebrated, while some catholic countries observe it on the Virgin Mary Day.

Here are some Mother’s Day messages, quotes, messages, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook status messages which you can share with your mother to wish her:

Our mothers carry us in their wombs for nine months, but in their hearts forever.

Since God not be everywhere, he created mothers.

Our first teachers are our mothers, and the first lesson they teach us is to care for others and be selfless.

Thank you mom, for always being there for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Our mothers are the pillars which on which we lean on for support.

Sometimes when the world seems like a difficult place to live in, all you need is a hug from your mother for everything to seem fine.

Mom, you are my anchor and my rainbow, and there is no one else like you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Nothing compares to the love of a mother. Happy Mother’s Day!

Your smile makes my day and your love is the purest emotion I have ever felt. Love you, mummy. Happy Mother’s Day.

With each passing day I love you even more. Happy Mother’s Day.

You are my best friend mom. Thanks for always being there. Happy Mother’s Day!

