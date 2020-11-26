e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with your loved ones

Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Quotes, wishes, images to share with your loved ones

Thanksgiving 2020: Given the coronavirus pandemic, many families will be celebrating separately from each other, but one can always send across good wishes and thoughts to their loved ones. Here are the best wishes, quotes and images for you to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving!
         

Thanksgiving is a major holiday celebrated majorly in the United States, as well as several other countries in the world. In America it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and falls on November 26 this year. On this day families get together to eat a grand feast which includes a huge turkey, cornbread, cranberry sauce, pies and lots more. Given the coronavirus pandemic, many families will be celebrating separately from each other, but one can always send across good wishes and thoughts to their loved ones. Here are the best wishes, quotes and images for you to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving 2020.

Hindustantimes

*Let our hearts be full of both, thanks and giving. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Thanksgiving is here, so live it up and be of good cheer, feast on goodies and have fun. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and to think about all the special people who have touched our lives. Happy Thanksgiving!

Hindustantimes

*As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. – John F. Kennedy

*If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share. –W. Clement Stone

*Thanksgiving is nothing if not a glad and reverent lifting of the heart to God in honour and praise for His goodness. – Robert Casper Lintner

Hindustantimes

*If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily. - Gerald Good

*Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough. – Oprah Winfrey

*Dear Lord; we beg but one boon more: Peace in the hearts of all men living, peace in the whole world this Thanksgiving. – Joseph Auslander

Hindustantimes

*Thanksgiving isn’t about what’s on the table but the people around it. Happy Thanksgiving!

*Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have. – Catherine Pulsifer

Hindustantimes

*Happy Thanksgiving! As I take time to give thanks for the many blessings in my life, I want to let you know how grateful I am that you are one of them.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
‘Will leave politics if there’s trouble on MSP’: Haryana CM Khattar
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
6 states and UTs contributed over 60% towards fresh Covid cases: Centre
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
2 soldiers killed in terrorist attack on army patrol near Srinagar
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In