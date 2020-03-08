Home Decor Trends 2020: Invest in these indoor plants and bring health home

more-lifestyle

You don’t need to be an urban gardener with a YouTube channel to grow potted plants at home. Just pick varieties that require minimum care but offer health gains that range from beating colds to boosting memory. Research conducted by NASA shows that house plants can remove up to 87% of air toxins in a day. And there are already studies that document how they boost concentration, productivity and general health levels. In fact, just gazing at some green can relax you and better your mood. Don’t know which plant is best works for you? Here’s a handy guide.

Snake Plant

Looking to get some Zzzs after a long day at work? Bring home the Snake Plant. This inexpensive and low-maintenance plant can boost air quality while you sleep because it converts CO2 into oxygen at night. “It’s also great at removing formaldehyde, carbon monoxide and other toxic impurities from the air in your home,” says Sara Rodrigues, a horticulturist. The Snake plant grows in any type of soil and has to be watered once in a while.

Aloe Vera

The healing properties of the aloe vera are no secret. It has been in use for thousands of years as a natural remedy to soothe irritated skin. And its popularity has only grown with time. From creams to shampoos and even ointments, chances are you have at least once in your life come across a product that lists aloe vera as an ingredient. Today, people typically use the gel-like substance found in its leaves to treat a number of conditions such as burns, sunburns, and even psoriasis. “But do get an all-clear from your doctor before application. Some people could be allergic to aloe vera,” says Dr Tanuj Garg, a general physician.

Boston Fern

This natural humidifier should find room in your house if you live in an area where humidity is an issue. It is also one of the best air purifiers of the plant world and can target formaldehyde, xylene and other unwanted toxins. “If you are someone who suffers from dry skin and other cold weather problems as a result of being cooped up in an air conditioned space all day, the Boston Fern can help alleviate the symptoms,” says Dr Garg.

Peace Lily

These Insta-worthy plants are powerful air purifiers, absorb ammonia, benzene, xylene, formaldehyde and trichloroethylene. “But they are known to produce pollen and have a strong fragrance. So they are not ideally suited to people with plant and pollen-based allergies,” says Rodrigues.

African Violets

The colour purple of the plant itself can help you relax. They are perfect for weekend gardeners since they do not require much care. Just ensure that they do not get direct sunlight.

Eucalyptus

Not many know that the eucalyptus can be found in house plant form. Should you manage to get your hands on one, it would be a valuable addition to your home. “The plant has been used for centuries to treat all kinds of health conditions. Its leaves are filled with tannins that raise healthy fluids in the body’s air passages. Just breathe in its scent to combat congestion-related problem and resist colds,” says Rodrigues.

Rosemary

This herb has been a part of ancient medicine and is known for its memory and concentration-boosting properties. A 2013 study conducted by Northumbria University found that people who were exposed to the scent of rosemary essential oil performed better on questionnaires compared to people who were exposed to no scent at all. A compound called 1,8-cineole is thought to be the memory-boosting component of rosemary.

English Ivy

Studies show that just having it round can purify up to 94% of airborne mold particles that can trigger allergies. Keep it in the bedroom to help you breathe easier.

