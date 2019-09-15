Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 15.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

This is an excellent day for those waiting for their wish to get fulfilled.

Those aiming for perfect figure and physique may find health foods and drinks beneficial. A favourable verdict for a property under dispute can be expected.

Raising money for something in particular will not pose much difficulty for you. On the work front, you may find the day busier than usual. You are likely to paint yourself in a corner on the family front and feel increasingly isolated. A trip may get cancelled or postponed.

Love Focus: You are likely to bask in the sunshine of all the attention that is being showered on you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Some positive developments on the property front are possible. Not much is happening on the academic front, but don’t let complacency dilute your final aim. Bringing an ailment under control is foretold. Don’t be hasty in loosening your purse strings in a friends’ gathering, as you may end up footing the bill. A pressing job may not allow you to fully enjoy a social gathering. A pilgrimage is likely to be undertaken by some to participate in a religious event.

An argument with a family member is possible, but you will be able to defuse the situation.

Love Focus: Your love life needs rekindling, so get on the job right away!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A family elder may need to be tackled tactfully, if you want your way on the home front. About of illness cannot be ruled out for some. Financial situation may not give a rosy picture and compel you for some desperate measures. At work, you are likely to sidestep a situation in which confrontation seems imminent. . Chances of getting the choice of study stream look bright for those following their passion on the academic front. Travel, just for the sake of it, will help you unwind. Read the fine print in a property transaction, as chances of getting hoodwinked cannot be ruled out

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so don’t come in the way!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it. Some of you can get heavily involved in an important task on the professional front. Planning a trip to cool off cannot be ruled out for some. Keep a few options open for negotiating a property deal. Alternative medicines may not appear much effective in curing your ailment. You will be able to turn your creativity into cash by showcasing your work.

Love Focus: Spouse may not agree to what you say and believe. Stars advise you to stay calm and composed.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Travelling with loved ones will be fun. Acquiring property is on the cards. Hard work on the academic front will start paying results now. A new line of medication is likely to do wonders for those not keeping too well. Don’t take anyone’s money for safe keeping, if you can help it. People you don’t even know may come forward to give you a helping hand at work. Buying a major item for the house is possible.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner, as other issues take priority.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

A property booked by you may come into your possession now. Your brilliance on the academic front is likely to get you noticed by those who matter. Discontinuing workouts is a possibility and can adversely affect your fitness on the health front. Someone may find you gullible enough to make you put your money in a dubious scheme. Your detractors at work are not likely to succeed in their designs. Homemakers may take a break from their daily chores. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some.

Love Focus: Someone who had expressed his or her love for you may begin to avoid you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Commuting may seem a chore today. Buying a piece of land or a constructed house is possible for some. If you don’t join the rat race on the academic front, chances of faring well may diminish substantially. Skin or digestive problem faced by some on the health front is likely to end soon. You are likely to find ways to improve your financial condition. Marriage of someone eligible in the family may get fixed or solemnized. Leaving something pending now may mean not touching it for a long period, so wrap up as much as you can on the work front today.

Love Focus: Some of you may start pursuing a new love interest.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Your proficiency in a subject may make you much sought after on the academic front. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. This is the time to come into the saving mode to avoid cash crunch. Professional life remains uneventful and you will get the time to do full justice to the work at hand. Avoid delay in a journey by setting out early. Someone may lay claim to property that you had considered yours. You can worry about your child or a family youngster without any apparent reason.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may make an appearance once again in your life.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Much fun is visualised for those travelling to some exotic destination. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. Don’t rely on anyone if you can help it, on the academic front. Someone may become your guide and help you attain total fitness. You may seek judicious utilisation of money spent on promoting a venture. You are likely to take it cool at work in the absence of a senior. Entertaining people at home cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Accompanying someone on a journey is likely to make things comfortable for you. Don’t keep any issue pertaining to property pending. Meticulous performance on the academic front will help bring you into the limelight. Temperature extremes may play havoc with your health, so be careful. Someone may impose caution in you regarding spending money. Things finally start working for you on both the personal and professional fronts. A family function is likely to keep you busy.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat, due to your other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

An interesting companion will help make a long journey entertaining. You may go in for purchase of property. Getting admission to an institute of your choice cannot be ruled out. A health advice may not fit your lifestyle. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and strengthen your financial position. A family outing that you have planned will help in strengthening togetherness. You may pay dearly for not devoting full attention to the task at hand on the professional front.

Love Focus: Unhappiness on the love front may make some seek fresher avenues on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Chances of availing a break by undertaking a fun trip cannot be ruled out for some. Those shifting houses can expect to face a difficult and tiring time. Difficulties faced on the academic front will become a thing of the past.

An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering for long. Although money is not a problem, you will have to curb wasteful expenditure. Playing the waiting game on the professional front is likely to work in your favour. Hectic schedule may make you crave for some space and privacy at home.

Love Focus: You may be much sought after for a matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

