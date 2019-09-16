Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 16.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:13 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Picture on the professional front may get a bit hazy, but things turn out favourable in the end. It is better to give in to meeting spouse’s demands on the home front, than continue pulling in opposite directions. Curb your tendency to drive rashly today, as stars don’t appear favourable. Don’t be hasty in disposing your property as loss is foreseen. Honour and prestige is in store for those in the field of education. An ailment not attended to in time can cause problems. Judicious spending is likely to stretch your money and keep you financially secure.

Love Focus: You want to share much on the romantic front, but may not get the opportunity to do so.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to buy the house or property you had been eyeing for long. Clearing a tough competition on the academic front is possible and promises to open many doors for you Coming back in shape may become your priority now. You may be on the road to achieving financial stability. Senior can expect you to devote a few extra hours at work today. Your moodiness may keep other’s on their toes on the family front. Distractions on road can prove dangerous, so be careful while driving..

Love Focus: Tackling too many things at a time on the home front may leave little time for romance, but you will make up for it later.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Clearing a tough competition on the academic front is possible and promises to open many doors for you. An exercise regimen started with much fanfare may not be followed due to sheer laziness! Those out shopping need to look for bargains or they may end up spending more than required. Your stand on the professional front is likely to be supported even by those not on your side. Good showing by a family youngster can make you proud. Weather may become a deciding factor for you to undertake a long journey.

Love Focus: A temporary separation from your love interest is possible.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. A much below par performance may rattle some on the academic front. You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. Financially, you will need to come into the saving mode at the earliest. Something that you have introduced in your daily routine will prove most beneficial on the health front. Some improvements on the home front may be initiated by you.

Love Focus: Love for you may not be as simple as ‘he loves me, he loves me not’, so listen to what your heart has to say.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Real estate agents can expect a good commission from a deal. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest. A new exercise routine may be adopted by some on the health front. Previous investments are likely to give you excellent returns. You will need to overcome some adjustment problems on the professional front. Family is likely to be in full focus and planning something exciting together is quite possible. Planning on a vacation may seem difficult, due to uncertainty regarding leave.

Love Focus: Mere anticipation of meeting your beloved is likely to keep you aglow on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible. Search may be on for a suitable accommodation. A new initiative is likely to provide a pleasing makeover to the house. An achievement on the professional front promises to boost your career. You can be at your ingenious best at making excuses for refusing money to someone. Not leaving an ailment to chance will be a step in the right direction. It may become difficult to come to a general consensus regarding a family issue.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. A satisfying day at office is foreseen. It will be in your interest to keep a portion of your wealth for the rainy day. A difference of opinion may escalate into a fight, as spouse may not appear in a relenting mood. Planning a family outing cannot be ruled out and travelling promises to be as much fun as the outing. A bad property deal can make you lose money. You will manage to remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit on the health front.

Love Focus: It seems romance is just round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4. 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There is a possibility of gaining wealth or property by way of inheritance. Coming out with flying colours in an exam or a competition is quite possible. Your go-getter attitude will be highly appreciated on the professional front by those who matter. Wise investments that you are likely to make will help in multiplying your wealth. Some seasonal ailment can trouble you, so take all precautions to remain healthy. If you are a working mother, you may find it difficult to balance home and office as of now, but this will be a temporary phase. Visiting places you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: A temporary separation from your love interest is possible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An excursion with friends promises to be exciting. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. Some of you can face the brunt of a senior’s ire on the academic front. Someone may provoke you at work and make you see red. Enhancement in financial powers cannot be ruled out for those serving in higher echelons. Avoiding junk food will be step in the right direction. Resetting the house is on the cards of some homemakers.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who has special regards for you is likely to bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A business deal that you were after may finally be yours. Don’t expect anyone to volunteer help on the family front, ask for it. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. You are likely to get the better of your competitors on the academic front. Changes instituted in lifestyle are likely to give good returns on the health front. You will need to become more conscious of your spending pattern to curb wastefulness.

Love Focus: Lover may take the relationship to the next level on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. Drudgery of academics may get to you and affect your social life. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen just to get back in shape is possible. You may have to keep aside money for something urgent. Leave applied by you may not be forthcoming immediately. Much togetherness and bonhomie is foreseen on the family front. Vacation may beckon some and provide a welcome break from the routine.

Love Focus: You may feel more romantic today than usual, so don’t let this feeling die, do something about it!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Homemakers will find resetting the house most fulfilling. Some of you may be compelled to share a trip with strangers and not be able to enjoy it fully. Property can be bought or sold by some. Clearing a tough competition on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Health problems from not eating right cannot be ruled out. Planning out expenses beforehand is important, as piecemeal spending may lead to wastage. Boredom threatens to set in on the professional front, so bring some variety into your work.

Love Focus: You are likely to work on that facet of your relationship that gives you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

