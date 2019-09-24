Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 24.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:28 IST

Our daily horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, moon and planets. Every sign has its own traits by which we can get to know about a person’s personality. Horoscopes can give us hints about how our day is going to be like. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved. Your academic endeavors bear fruit and may place you a notch above competitors.Some bodily ailment may make you realize the importance of good health and make you take up an exercise regime. Even though you are spending little money, you may continue to worry about your financial future. You may be called upon to complete something left incomplete on the home front. A short journey may prove most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Rivalry at work needs to be checked, as it can harm your interests.

Love Focus: Someone may play a double game with you on the romantic front, so be careful.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. You can accompany someone on a fun-filled journey. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. There will be something to cheer about on the academic front. You will face no problems on the health front. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. Disinterest may become your biggest enemy at work and threatens to give you devil-may-care attitude.

Love Focus: Enjoying the attentions of someone who has a soft corner for you cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may find it difficult to complete all the paperwork for acquiring property that you desire. You will speed up the slow pace of work on the academic front. Those unwell will be able to nurse themselves back to health. Financially, you may take steps to make yourself even more secure. Pending issues are likely to be taken up on the work front. You can offend spouse or a family member today and spoil the domestic environment. A leisure trip with friends is foreseen, but may waste a lot of time.

Love Focus: A romantic affair is likely to hot up and prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A wedding in the family is likely to be arranged. Long journeys are not recommended today. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns. Problem solving on the academic front is likely to make you a star performer.

Failing to adhere to a health plan threatens to affect health adversely. Financial gains are foreseen, especially for those in trade. Your promptness and efficiency at work is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to take a backseat, as you have too much on your platter today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You can plan a trip to someplace exotic. Budgetary planning will be required for those going in for a renovation. Academically, you appear to be on a sound wicket, but don’t slacken the pace. Practitioners of yoga and meditation can derive immense health benefits. Some of you will need to rethink your investment options. Additional work may come to you on the job, but you will be able to handle it efficiently. You can mishandle a situation and spoil a relationship on the family front.

Love Focus: Good time is foreseen in the company of someone you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. You will manage to push yourself a little extra to achieve success on the academic front. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A family elder may insist on you driving him or her to meet someone today. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. You may find yourself in a financially secure position, as money flows in. You will find things turning in your favour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front is foreseen for those not being able to devote much time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date. A change of heart regarding an academic option may not be in your favour, so review it once again. Avoid wayside food to retain health. Unchecked expenses may get you worried, but you will be able to stabilise your financial front. Extra workload is possible today. Someone may be planning a perfect outing for you, so get set for a good time with family or friends. Changes envisaged on the home front are likely to be initiated now.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in a romantic mood today, so the only right thing for you to do is to convey this mood to lover!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A piece of good news awaits some in the property market. Students, who are lagging, may have to double their efforts to catch up with others. You remain energetic, as you are able to follow an exercise regimen religiously. Some of you are likely to drive a good bargain in getting a product or service cheap. Doing your own thing at home is likely to give immense joy. Those craving a break from routine may get a chance to enjoy a vacation. Someone who is better than you on the professional front can keep you on the back foot.

Love Focus: Rekindling romance may become important, as cracks begin to appear in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Self-confidence and communication skills will be your greatest assets on the academic front. Someone may give you tips regarding your health. You will need to be more prudent in your spending to keep the financial front stable. Your professional skills are set to get you handpicked for more challenging assignments. A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. Some anomalies in a recently purchased piece of land may prove disturbing. You may feel burdened with work on the home front, so don’t hesitate in delegating it to others.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will not falter in making the right moves.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Selling a property may bring in big money. Balanced diet and active life will find you fit as a fiddle. Good investments promise to get you more for your money. Avoid being too ambitious and stop setting unrealistic salary expectations. Those learning to drive will be confident enough to drive solo. Some of you may well ask whether you are in the right profession, as you set your sights on greener pastures.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Deal in property only with well established dealers. A change of scene may be required for improving health. Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. You may become the initiator of a family gathering, just to boost your social image. Travel fatigue from a long journey may trouble you. Don’t slacken your pace at work.

Love Focus: Enjoying love life to the hilt is a foregone conclusion.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A chance for converting an official trip into a leisure one may come to some. There is a possibility of an ancestral property coming in your name by way of inheritance. You may choose an exercise regimen or may even join a health club to come back in shape. Those in export-import business are likely to bag a lucrative deal. Your patience and tolerance will help defuse an ugly situation on the home front. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously.

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

