Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 16, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:33 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have particular personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so go ahead to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Regular workouts will help in achieving the figure and physique that you are after. Those craving for a change of scene need to wait for some more time before planning for a vacation. Those pursuing higher studies are set to perform well. This is the time in your life when you are likely to take major decisions that prove correct in the long run.

You may find yourself juggling many tasks at one time on the professional front today. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Tranquillity on the domestic front is assured for those needing to let their hair down.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for health. Spending time with the family proves to be enjoyable. Academic aspirations of those pursuing higher studies are likely to be met. You will need to win someone over to remain in contention for something that is important for you. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You can find spouse or a family member uncharacteristically quiet, it is best to give him or her space.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): There is someone who will persuade you to get on the fitness track. You may become indispensable for someone’s success on the academic front. A scheduled function or event on the social front may have to be postponed to a later date. Take clear directions from higher ups for important issues to remain on a safe wicket. A loss making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody family elder.

Love Focus: Couples recently married can expect the relationship to strengthen by getting to know each other better.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You manage to keep good health by regular exercising and eating right. Achieving success in a competitive situation on the academic front is foretold. Shifting your focus from your own self to others is likely to do you a whale of a good. It will be important to keep your focus at work, if you expect to complete the task in time. You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. A relaxing environment on the home front is indicated and will help you unwind.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved without parental consent or knowledge is fraught with danger, so take your call.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Doors are likely to open on the academic front and help you in achieving your heart’s desire. Helping out someone on the social front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Those pursuing performing arts will be able to render flawless performances. Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. Your persuasive powers will compel the family to come to a general consensus over an issue. Your health will show an upward swing and those ailing are likely to recover soon.

Love Focus: You will need to resist emotional control by lover, but take the soft approach.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A medical problem you were worried about is about to get healed completely. Something that you were yearning for on the academic front may finally be yours. Going the extra mile for someone may make you feel good from the inside. Add-on qualifications may be required for a better break in the job market. You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A new line of medication is likely to do wonders for those not keeping too well. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from something achieved on the academic front. Those in the promotion zone can count on stepping up the corporate ladder. Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. You don’t have to tell every small incident happening at home to someone you are close with, as it can backfire.

Love Focus: You can be desperate for meeting lover but plans do not seem to come true yet.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those feeling unwell are likely to start showing improvement. Good planning and wise budgeting will help you enjoy a vacation to the hilt. A competitive situation on the academic front may find you in your element. You are likely to enjoy all the attention being bestowed upon you on the social front. Getting more methodical at work will help in tackling old pending issues. It is best not to take any risk on the financial front, even if it is a calculated one. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to perform exceedingly well on the academic front to make your mark. Winning brownie points from someone who is analysing you critically will prove to be an immense achievement. Keep a tab on what all transpires at office today, as it can come handy at a later date. Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. A minor tiff with a neighbour or friend may escalate, but you will be able to prevent it. You may not be in a fit state to participate in a physical activity, so do something about it fast.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love can expect a heart warming message from the one they like.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Making regular workouts a part of your daily routine promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. An achievement on the academic front promises better opportunities. You may need the support for organizing something big and it will be forthcoming. You are duty bound to invite someone over, even if you have to take out some office time for it. You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Homemakers can receive compliments for their creativity and aestheticism on the home front.

Love Focus: Sweet nothings and togetherness will make a romantic evening out most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. A scholarship is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Your efforts for bringing awareness regarding a social cause will be lauded by all. Your power to convince others will get you a minor deal that promises to become profitable after some time. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A persistent health problem disappears, as you take long strides towards achieving perfect fitness. Something that you had been trying on the academic front is likely to come within reach. Someone’s red carpet treatment will have you thoroughly impressed.

Speculators and those involved in the share market may find the day promising. Be judicious in your spending as time is not ripe for big investments. A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and pre-empting showdowns!

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

