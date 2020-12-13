Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 13, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A new business venture will start attracting profits. Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. A most enjoyable outing with friends Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. Relations can come a calling unannounced, but tackle them diplomatically, even if you have been taken unaware. Proficiency at work is likely to be praised by seniors. Some of you are likely to excel in academics. or relations cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, something within you holds you back from popping the question.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element. Your thoughtfulness and helpful attitude will keep you in the good books of whoever you meet. Monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Do not let your mood affect the family harmony today. Some of you may resent being told what to do on the home front. You are likely to get your winning edge back on the professional front.

Love Focus: Minor differences with a loved one may upset you, so it is better to talk it out.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Reviewing a decision on the home front is likely to ease a couple of things. Attending a social gathering will let you unwind. Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. You will need to get involved totally if you want a new venture to succeed. There is no shortcut to making money, but you must demand your worth. Those facing interviews will find the day favourable.

Love Focus: Instability on the romantic front may rock your love boat.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Money loaned may take some more time to be returned. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Some of you are likely to do well academically. The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. You can be tempted to waste money on things that you don’t exactly need.

Love Focus: Today, spending time in the arms of the beloved seems to be your aim and you shall achieve it!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some developments on the professional front may not be to your liking, but you will have to look at the larger picture. Participating in a social event will prove most enjoyable. You can meet someone you have not met in years. No financial worries are foreseen as you remain judicious with money. This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Meeting a childhood friend is possible. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family.

Love Focus: A new love interest will prompt you to put your best foot forward.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. Settling down in a new place is foretold for some. You will manage to overcome the hiccups faced in organising something important. Attending a celebrity do or a prestigious event is on the cards for some. Those in the teaching profession may be asked to organise a function. You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your bonds with someone you have taken a liking to. A stable financial front will make some think of starting something new.

Love Focus: Some good manoeuvring will get you close to the one you like on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will get all the help you need for organising something on the social front. Tie things up properly at work, if you are taking a break. You are likely to take on more than you can handle on the professional front and become hard pressed for time. This is a great time to renew old contacts. You will get the opportunity to exercise your initiative at work today and impress people who matter. Your excellent performance on the academic front will be a shot in the arm. Networking may come in handy in getting out of a tight corner.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front will bring you into the inner circle with your sweetheart.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A hectic schedule is in store for you on the social front. Keep travel plans open, as some change is visualised. You will buy an item that you wanted for long. Cooperation is the key, especially on the social front. Some more time may be required for you to get into the groove, so don’t lose patience. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Money invested in a lucrative scheme may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: You manage to find a cosy corner to express your love to the love of your life

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. This is a good day to look someone up, who has been pestering you for it. You are likely to prosper by using your networking skills for furthering your career. A new strategy worked out by some retail store owners are likely to find footfalls increasing and cash registers ringing! Your insistence on doing things your way at work will lead to success.

Love Focus: Give time to someone, who has been craving your attention.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Enjoying the evening with like-minded people cannot be ruled out for some. There is a good chance of close encounters with a person you secretly love, so take steps to make it last long! A new household item is likely to be procured by some. Real estate agents need to convince the clients rigorously to materialize a property deal. A hectic day is indicated that will allow you to enjoy your heart out with your near and dear ones. You may take extra efforts to remain in touch with all who matter on the social front.

Love Focus: Partner bestows love and comfort to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financial transactions need to be handled with care. You receive much mental solace in the company of your near and dear ones. Your expertise in strategizing the projects will be much in demand at work. Pack your bags as you are certain to undertake a long journey. You may feel your goals out of reach, but a focused approach will help you reach to them. More efforts are required to show your true mettle on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to find the day promising.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Budgeting the expenses will prevent you from succumbing to temptations while out shopping. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. You generally remain satisfied with life and are in no mood to take up anything big. You may be in mood for some peace and quiet today. You may be in the mood to start something new at work. Competition on the business front is likely to be taken head on by some retailers. Efforts without networking may not be enough to secure a deal.

Love Focus: Meaningful gestures will help you come closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

