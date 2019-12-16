Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 16, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 07:15 IST

The positions of the moon, the sun and the planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. A legal case settles in your favor. Something promising is likely to happen on the social front that will bring excitement into your life. Your consistency and excellent networking skills on the professional front will help you climb the corporate ladder. Wayside food is best avoided, especially during this season. Gains in the real estate market may become a reality soon. You may resent somebody dictating you on the home front, but it will be only for your own good.

Love Focus: Your romantic life runs the risk of being overshadowed by other issues.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Friends and relations may appear to keep you at a distance. Plans for a vacation to someplace exotic may be afoot. Be aware of legal complications in a real estate deal. You are likely to enjoy your freedom with a vehicle to yourself. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. Those new to playing the stocks will learn the ropes soon. Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation.

Love Focus: A satisfying romantic life is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can find yourself in high spirits as things move smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. Peace reigns on the domestic front. Those in government service are likely to be granted leave for vacation. A property deal may get finalized. Trying to win over someone with something expensive may not get you the expected returns. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their condition. Money lent to someone may not be returned in a hurry.

Love Focus: Avoid trusting anyone else when it comes to discussing about your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. Giddiness, headache and what have you can make a long journey miserable for you. Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. There are certain things of the heart that are to be kept within and not disclosed, remember that. You feel young and energetic today. Success will not be far off for those focusing on earning money. You will get the chance to do the things your way on the work front without interference from the seniors today.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time with lover is foreseen, so get set for an immensely fulfilling romantic evening!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Changes that you are trying to bring in your life promise far-reaching positive consequences. Eating right will be your mantra for keeping good health. Profits accrue in a business venture and keep you in a financially healthy state.

You can find yourself in high spirits as things move smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. Enjoying the company of your loved ones is on the cards on the family front. A short vacation is on the cards. You may encounter some challenges for raising a loan to purchase a vehicle.

Love Focus: Lover may hold an old argument in mind and may try to vent out unsaid things; take care!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your compassionate nature is likely to earn you a lot of goodwill at work. Spouse is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative.

Love for new places may pull you out from your routine and set you off on a vacation. Property may come to some through inheritance. Keep at it and you will succeed. Not adhering to your exercise routine may start telling on your figure. Study all options before investing, as you can get stuck with a less lucrative scheme.

Love Focus: Love life needs care and concern.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Celebrating some event at home is possible today. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. This is a pleasant day indeed that promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Shun overwork to save health. Getting shortchanged in buying something expensive cannot be ruled out for some. You remain focused on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will feel much loved and cared for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Despite a hectic schedule, you will manage to keep up the tempo of physical workouts. Financially, you will find your condition improving. You will need to be upfront with someone who is blatantly trying to overshadow you on the professional front. Focusing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Those planning a vacation may not find the journey comfortable. Possession of a property may be given to some. Your home can be the hub of social gatherings and keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: An exciting time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some businesspersons may find their cash flow become a trickle on the financial front. You may get frustrated by someone in authority dictating terms on the professional front, so exercise restraint. Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love. You will manage to impress people and go places! An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. A helping hand can be expected from a well-wisher out to ensure that things work in your favor. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may not share your enthusiasm, so create it.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An exciting trip may end in a whimper, but the change will be most welcome. Taking possession of property is indicated for some. Your initiative in organizing something on the social front will be highly appreciated by your near and dear ones. You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively. Money comes from an unexpected source to finance something important. Extra work may come to you on the professional front, but you will be able to handle it fine. Tension about something on the domestic front can prove mentally disturbing. Travel bug may bite some and make them set off on a vacation.

Love Focus: Suitable mate for the eligible is likely to get finalized.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Home environment will be tranquil and allow you to do your own thing. Stars appear favorable for travel, so plan an outing. Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. A property booked by you may come into your possession now. You will find the day to your liking, as whatever you do will turn right for you! Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world. Good money is likely to be made by those in export-import business. Don’t take any issue lightly at work, as you may find yourself in a spot.

Love Focus: Chance of a friendship turning into romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don’t remain indecisive. The day does not favorable, so don’t expect anything going smooth today. A new health product may benefit those trying to come back in shape. Something you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough. Those separated may yearn to join the family. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now.

Love Focus: A chance for singles to mingle may materialize on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter