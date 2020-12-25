Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 05:16 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A property issue may compel you to seek legal help. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front. This is a good time to plan for your financial future. Some of you will succeed in straightening an accounting problem at work. Switching to healthy meals will be a step in the right direction and will help in staying fit longer. A disagreement with a family member over a property issue is imminent. Go adequately prepared in a long journey.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance. Your way with words is likely to win many admirers. Your self-righteousness is likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front. Professional problems are likely to tie you up in knots. Falling in love was never so easy! Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters.

Love Focus: Love at first sight may actually work for you!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. A property deal may take some more time to materialise. Academically, you are likely to perform well. Playing the stocks may prove a financial boon. You will be able to achieve something difficult at work by trial and error. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. Your enthusiasm is likely to rub off on a family youngster for wrapping up the task allotted.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A childhood game is likely to bring back fond memories. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Taking the initiative of organising something on the social front is likely to make you popular. Some monetary perks are likely to be reintroduced brightening up the financial front. Superior’s changed behaviour towards you can indicate that somebody is tattling on you. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial. Happy demeanour is likely to brighten the home front.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. You may acquire a new property. You may get the invitation for a fun party. Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. Just being a sidekick of a go-getter at work or home will keep you contented. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financially, you will find the going easy. You will need to change your attitude to succeed on the professional front. A fitness routine may be taken up. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. A source of tension that had been bugging you for some time on the academic front is likely to disappear. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance.

Love Focus: You may be avoiding lover for reasons best known to you!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! You may add to your assets. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek. Support of someone close will help keep your mood buoyant. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. Regulate your working schedule, as extended work hours can affect your health. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Differences on the marital front need to be sorted at the earliest.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. On the academic front, you will be able to adhere to your preparation schedule without any problems. Money woes are likely to be over for some. Career planning to climb the corporate ladder may become important for some. Health of those unwell is set to improve. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! A travelling companion will prove most entertaining and make the distance look small.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will succeed in pacifying an elder in foul mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. You can feel a bit dejected at work, but will recover as the day wears on. Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health.

Love Focus: You take a plunge to take your relationship to thennext level now.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. A good rental income can be generated through an old property. Keeping in touch with a mentor is likely to benefit you on the academic front. Persistence will pay to turn an opportunity to your advantage. You will be able to curb extra expenditure by judicious spending. Not giving clear instructions to subordinate can land you in thick soup. Adopting a healthy lifestyle would be a step in the right direction. Near and dear ones will be most supportive, especially when you need them the most.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts. Some of you can go in for an image makeover. A long pending payment is likely to be received. A lot of work is likely to be accomplished on the professional front. Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory. Meeting someone you have not met in years is likely to delight you! Some monetary perks are likely to be reintroduced brightening up the financial front. Posting to a choice destination is on the cards for some. Adopting a healthy diet to achieve good health will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

