Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 09:23 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Success depends on tapping the right opportunity at the right time. There is a need to deal with all family related issues with utmost care and concern to avoid any inconvenience. Proper planning would be important before executing a travel itinerary. Stars favour you in property related matters. Take the pending chores on a priority. Good health will allow you to stretch your day a bit longer today. You would be able to take some constructive decisions on the financial front.

Love Focus: You may spend some quality time with your partner if you plan to do so.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): It is time you mended fences with a rival and move on in life. Assisting someone in something important on the family front is indicated today. You will manage to achieve your aim on the business front. A financial matter needs to be discussed in detail with others, before going ahead with it. Inculcating good habits and kicking bad ones out is certain to have a positive impact on health.

Love Focus: Partner may be looking at you for some help; do not disappoint!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family outing is on the cards and will prove quite rejuvenating. Take the best option, if you have a choice, but do consult the relevant people before taking a decision on the property front. If you are worried on the academic front, you can safely lay your fears to rest. Things will turn out the way you want them to at work. Positive thoughts promise positive influence on your immediate environment.

Love Focus: Partner may be in a mood to discuss relationship goals with you.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Something achieved on the academic front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Homemakers are likely to involve themselves in something special on the home front. You can only grasp the logic of someone’s behaviour, once you step into his or her shoes. Today, your efforts may be appreciated at work. This is your financially lucky day, as money comes to you from various sources.

Love Focus: You may plan an outing or a romantic dinner with your partner as it is a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): It will be important to find time to rejuvenate your love life. Wait and watch policy will work wonders in a financial issue. Your performance on the work front may be under supervision. Socially, you may be asked to give an explanation. A fitness tip will benefit you immensely. Realizing big dreams on the academic front may egg you on to do better.

Love Focus: A satisfying day as far as your love life is concerned.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Take full advantage of your contacts to achieve your objectives on the academic front. Positivity and bonhomie will matter much in creating a favourable domestic environment. Take steps to make yourself financially strong. Avoid excesses if you wish to maintain good health. You will need to get better acquainted with something you want to take up in a professional way. Making a positive beginning in a matter that had been worrying you for long is indicated.

Love Focus: Try to keep away from unnecessary arguments with your life partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Seniors are likely to compliment your progress in a project. Getting even with someone working against your interests on the property front may bring you into a needless confrontation, so think out subtler ways to deal with the situation. A family member’s contribution will bring remarkable results on the business front. Desire to multiply your money manifold may consume you, so expect early success. Health remains excellent.

Love Focus: Setting realistic expectations on the love front would never disappoint you.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers may have to contemplate a lot of vendor negotiations to give a facelift to the house. Those pursuing higher studies may get lucky in campus recruitment. Go all out to achieve what you have wished for on the academic front, as stars appear auspicious. Those seeking a job change are likely to hear of good opportunities. A misplaced item or money may be found.

Love Focus: Marriage of the eligible is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Diet and exercise is good for health, but maintaining it may pose problems for some. Bonhomie and camaraderie will be your driving force at work today. You are likely to make rapid progress in something that you have taken up recently. It is time you reached out to someone in need of your help. Don’t make things difficult for someone trying to mend the relationship.

Love Focus: A calculative measure in romance will keep your relations healthy.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may have to rigorously follow up with someone to recover your money back. Someone in the family may be looking forward to your advice; do not disappoint! On the professional front, things are bound to improve. Your efforts will help make a mark on the academic front. Overcoming laziness is important to achieve fitness, so work towards it.

Love Focus: Romance should better be kept on the back-burner today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Today, you may get a chance to grab an opportunity you have been waiting for long on the property front. Those wanting to go in for higher studies abroad can expect something positive happening soon. It is not right to covet what is not yours, so review your actions or decisions on the professional front. Be more understanding of someone not toeing your line with your investment schedule or ideas.

Love Focus: You may find some peace and relaxation in the company of your partner or spouse.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those in love are likely to plan a special outing with lover. Consider a proposal on the finance front thoroughly before committing to it. Weigh the merits of property options before you take a call. A family member may need to be handled tactfully. You may have to go out of your way to accommodate someone in your professional field. Someone you had known from childhood may pay a visit and brighten up your day.

Love Focus: Enjoy the little moments of your love life with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

