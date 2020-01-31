Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 31, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 05:59 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Good advice on the family front will be aplenty and will help you in tackling a sensitive issue. You are likely to enjoy a journey in the company of entertaining people. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Keeping old contacts alive may assume importance, so get on a networking spree. A boost in salary or increased profits promises to make the financial front rosy. Health problems dogging some are likely to disappear soon. Problems troubling you on the professional front get resolved.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Current residence is likely to be renovated. Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with. Stability is assured on professional and academic fronts through your own efforts. Health tips will come in handy for those seeking physical fitness. An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Dark Khaki

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. Shopping with friends is on the anvil, but don’t go beyond the budget. Getting too deep into the details of a project can hamper its timely completion, so weigh this fact carefully. Your judgement in enhancing finances will be flawless, so expect a windfall! You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with others. Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before. You will manage a helping hand for household chores. Travelling may prove fatiguing.

Love Focus: Your understanding nature will make the marital boat cruise smoothly even on choppy seas.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. Keeping a finger in every pie will keep you abreast of what all is happening around you. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big. There may be few takers for your creative talents, so look at other avenues too. Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. Don’t let frustration get the better of you in a domestic situation.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Getting romantically involved with someone not acceptable to the family is likely to give you some tough time. Recklessness on the road may cause problems. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. On the professional front, you will be able to achieve what you have set out for. Overwork or some other strenuous activity can make you lazy on the health front. Some of you may go for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Pace of work may not be maintained without close supervision on the professional front, so be ready to get overworked! A family member may throw a tantrum on some issue at home and make you see red, but handle the situation tactfully. Day seems monetarily favorable, so expect substantial profits. Some of you will manage to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg. Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rests. Repaying a loan will not pose much of a problem.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Homemakers are likely to channelize their energy in accomplishing something big. A packaged tour to a holiday destination will allow you an excellent sightseeing opportunity. Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property. For those who perform regular workouts, it will do well to take a day’s break. You can find it a bit difficult to stabilise expenses, so cut corners wherever possible. Your eye for detail may become your prized possession at work.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. Travel light so as not to face problems on a long journey. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. There is much happening on the social front and your contribution to it is likely to come in for appreciation. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. Eating out may be fun for you, but not for your health! Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, there will be much to share with neighbors and friends, so expect a busy day. Some more hard work may be required those appearing for a crucial competition on the academic front. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. Harmony and bonhomie amongst members will help the domestic situation improve substantially. Those seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan on a short break.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. Meeting old relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about. Good health will be assured by simply remaining active and leading a balanced life. Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps. Harmony on the domestic front may be missing.

Love Focus: An offer of matrimonial match may be received for someone who is eligible.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Adequate preparation may be needed to make a trip successful. Those on the verge of disposing of their property need to tread carefully, as you can be taken for a ride. Phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you. Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests. Lack of physical activity is likely to get some out of shape. There seem to be no problem on the monetary front, as you continue to earn well. Your lethargy at work may get you booked, so don’t let up on the pace of work. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making the home environment harmonious. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

