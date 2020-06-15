Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 07:34 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone is likely to do you a good turn on the family front. House hunters will find something that will suit their needs. Something that is of advantage to you is likely to happen on the academic front. Tapping multiple sources of income seems possible. You can take a cue from someone and work accordingly to save yourself some hassles. Maintaining a balanced diet may begin to show on your body earlier than expected.

Love Focus: Your first brush with love may leave you all goosepimply!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Succumbing to temptations may aggravate an already existing ailment. Some family commitments may prey on your time but will have to be discharged. High rentals may discourage some from shifting residence to someplace decent. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem. Networking will come in handy for removing obstacles in getting something sanctioned. You may need to put your ideas into action if you want to prove yourself.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Family appears to be supportive of your ideas. You may get serious about getting a permanent roof over your head. Your performance in a competition is likely to open many doors for you. A distinct improvement in monetary condition will help you look beyond. You will do well to cash on your talents on the professional front. Taking up an exercise regimen seriously is possible and will benefit you immensely on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will be much more at peace with each other now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating. Shifting to a better accommodation is on the cards for some. Correct decisions on the career front will help you forge ahead confidently. Good news on the financial front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. You are likely to go great guns on the professional front and earn respect. Getting regular in workouts in your routine is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: A friendship may take the form of a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Review your study circle, if you are feeling a bit left behind. A helping hand can be expected in overcoming difficulties on the academic front. You may be in splurging mode as monetary condition improves. Praise and honour is likely to greet you in something that you have managed to achieve. Peak physical fitness will find outdoor sports enthusiasts go all out.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may seriously consider taking the plunge.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family member, splurging your hard earned money, needs to be controlled, but it may not be as easy as it sounds. Suitable accommodation will be obtained by those looking for it. You will need to work towards financial security in the present-day environment. Be thorough in whatever you undertake on the professional front to avoid any glitches. Overdoing the fitness bit needs to be guarded against on the health front.

Love Focus: Driving to someplace exclusive with lover is possible.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra(September 24-October 23): Interest from savings promises to keep you in a happy financial state. Problems in a joint family set-up may be too pressing to ignore, so take them up, but with tact. You will be satisfied with your current academic performance.

Remaining regular in your exercise routine will be in your interest. Your clout at work is set to rise, as you go full steam ahead. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular!

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Generating enthusiasm amongst the family members will be important, before taking up a new initiative. You will be determined enough to better your performance on the academic front. Those facing the odds will steadily take control of a current situation. Improvement on the financial front is foreseen. Some additional perks can be expected by those in the private sector. Procuring something not available can give you a tough time on the academic front, but you will be able to manage it.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour is likely to bear fruit as you find your ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An advice on the health front is likely to come in handy for those aspiring total fitness. Meeting your near and dear ones is possible on the family front. You may focus too deeply on something and neglect other subjects on the academic front. Your academic aspirations are likely to be realised soon.

Investing in people is likely to bring you onto the social centre stage. Helpful attitude and your way with people are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for sometime is likely to finally ignite, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Acting on the health tips given by someone will prove a big help in achieving total fitness in the least amount of time. The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Don’t let up on bargaining on the property front, if you want to get the best price. Wise investments in property and shares promise to keep you financially strong. You will need to be up to date with current developments in your field of expertise on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your impression on those who matter on the academic front is likely to get a boost. Some changes on the home front are possible. Judicious spending will keep your financial front stable. A prestigious assignment is likely to come your way on the professional front. An active lifestyle adopted by you will suit you perfectly in remaining fit. Family life is likely to give you immense fulfillment. There may be some pressure for performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover will prove most gratifying and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family member may need your sympathetic ear on the home front. Search for property is likely to end as you find something suitable. On the academic front, you will be able to manage your time well to keep up.

Some of you are set to add to your wealth by way of inheritance. You may have to keep all the options open regarding a personal matter. Following someone’s advice in letter and spirit is likely to keep you in a fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: Romantic efforts are likely to start yielding pleasing results now.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter