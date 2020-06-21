Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 21, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 07:35 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know how the day is going to fare for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Deal in property only with well-established dealers. You perform commendably well in a competitive situation. Taking a break from daily routine is likely for homemakers. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. Networking is likely to fetch you big bucks. An old health problem is likely to disappear permanently. Changes at home may not have everyone’s consent but go ahead anyway as you can’t please everyone.

Love Focus: Be prepared for lover’s temper tantrums on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family gathering promises oodles of fun. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. You may consider giving a facelift to your house by painting it or getting some cosmetic alterations done. Those involved in a property dispute are in for a trying time. Financial constraints that you were feeling of late are set to disappear. Avoid being overconfident and do something that you may later regret. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front. Some family issues may attain urgency if not tackled immediately. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance. A pat on the back is expected for those pursuing academics. On the monetary front, you will be able to earn a good amount, especially on the business front. You may find yourself juggling many tasks at one time on the professional front today.

Love Focus: In heart of hearts, you love someone, but remain reluctant to give any indication due to some unfounded fears.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family gathering may be organised at home and keep you happily engaged. You will need to set the record straight regarding an ownership. Improved performance on the academic front is likely to give a big fillip to your self-esteem. You will find your coffers brimming, as you grow financially stronger. Keep a tab on what all transpires at office today, as it can come handy at a later date. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: Encouraging signs on the marriage front can be expected for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Timely action on your part will prevent an old ailment from recurring. You will need to become a go-getter to clinch a property deal. Competition on the business front may seem daunting, but you will be able to hold your own. Someone may volunteer to take you along for meeting someone close today.

Financially, there is every likelihood of gains accruing from some investments done in the past. Forming a working relationship with someone you dislike is possible on the professional front. News of someone homecoming may add to your excitement.

Love Focus: You may not share lover’s zest for romance, but better come in sync with him or her to avoid giving wrong signals!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to maintain an active lifestyle to keep fit. Family may insist on something that you are not in a position to do at present, so put it across gently to avoid a tongue lash! Reconsider a property deal you had negotiated before signing the dotted line. A new venture turns profitable and will have the cash registers ringing in no time. You will be able to assert your authority in a contentious issue on the professional front.

Love Focus: Differences on the romantic front need to be handled with patience.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Keeping pace with studies will be important to avoid lagging behind. Homemakers will derive much satisfaction from resetting the house.

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You may become answerable for some lapse at work. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Domestic harmony is assured and will allow you to let your hair down. This is not the best day to buy property or go in for renovation.

Love Focus: You can get drawn towards someone by his or her mannerisms on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to give a boost to your performance on the academic front by managing your time well. Something that requires urgent repairs on the home front is likely to be taken up by you in right earnest. Those on the saving mode are likely to build up a good bank balance. Seniors may repose full faith in you for undertaking something challenging at work. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, then romance is certainly round the corner!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your enthusiasm to make a family function successful will be most appreciated. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. You will need to be alert to changing situations on the academic front.

You can be roped in to undertake a task and you will not even be in a position to say no! Be judicious in investing in a risky venture, as chance of losing money appears very real. Health remains satisfactory through an active lifestyle.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may turn into matrimonial alliance for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Domestic harmony prevails and will give you an opportunity to let your hair down. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. Retaining interest in your field on the academic front may not be too difficult, as you get your choice. Shopping to your heart’s content will feel nice but may result in empty coffers. Less workload can be expected on the professional front today. Someone may push you onto the treadmill for getting in shape, so welcome the opportunity instead of resenting it!

Love Focus: Play along with lover if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Things going according to plans will be a great source of joy to you on the family front. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Good returns from a financial venture can be expected. You may need all the assistance you require from others, so don’t shy away. Taking recourse to a home remedy will not only cure, but also save you from the side effects of strong medicines.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front may affect your healthy relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good news awaits some on the academic front. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to find one that fits their pocket. There is much work piled on your desk, so forget any free time today! Health poses no problems, as you remain regular in workouts. Spending only when required will help you save more. Your home may become the venue of a family gathering, so have fun.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

