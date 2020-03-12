Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 12, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 06:03 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) You will benefit by associating with a bright spark on the academic front. You are likely to find the day favourable, as whatever you take up is completed satisfactorily. Those in the teaching profession will get a chance to earn something extra on the side. A windfall can be expected for those dealing in shares. A surgery or cure may take some time to bring in the desired results. Support of family members will encourage you to undertake a venture that you could only imagine previously.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to misinterpret the signals from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Getting money from a least expected source is likely. Don’t bring work home from office. Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. Rest and relaxation is foreseen for some and there will be no better place than home sweet home for that.

Love Focus: You may resent someone’s interference in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Gemini (May 21-July 21) A prize or cash award can be expected by those participating in a competition. Contributing to a good cause will make you feel good from inside. Don’t be impulsive in investing money at the first instance. Probationers and interns may need to remain regular at work. Meditation can work wonders, if done regularly. Spending time with an elderly, despite your commitments, is likely to brighten his or her day. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues.

Love Focus: Search for new ideas to refresh and rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (July 22-July 22) You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. Good tips on the academic front may be of immense help. Don’t bank on someone, who had previously left you high and dry. Monetary support may be required in fulfilling a promise. Think through a proposal in detail, if you want to take full advantage of it. Your hard work manages to get you a well-toned body. Loneliness that has besieged you for long is set to disappear, as your near and dear ones flock around you.

Love Focus: Your attempts to woo the one you like are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23) A peaceful atmosphere at home will help you in relaxing with your loved one. A visit to someone who is ailing is likely to boost your morale. You may enjoy unwavering focus on the academic front and do well. Don’t take any action without consulting the right people. Money given in good faith to a casual acquaintance will be returned. Involving yourself in a current project in hand would bring you the much awaited recognition. A healthy alternative will give an added boost to fitness.

Love Focus: A marriage solemnised in a befitting manner will be a big responsibility off your shoulders.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo (August 24-September 23) Students appearing for mock exams in preparation for the real ones are likely to fare well. Remain truthful, even if the situation goes against your interests. A profit making scheme may be put into action. A promotion you have been expecting for long is round the corner. A fitness regime may get going in fits and starts. Don’t get disturbed regarding a gossip doing the rounds on the social front, concerning someone close. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills.

Love Focus: You finally get the chance to be with the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

Libra (September 24-October 23) Aftermath of a festival or ceremony will be as exciting! Planning an out of town journey is on the cards. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Some excellent opportunities may come your way on the academic front. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a certain extent. If you get the go ahead, go right ahead without dilly-dallying or you may not be complete the task. Your focus on health will keep you fit.

Love Focus: The sensitivity and concern of lover is likely to overwhelm you.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. New information on the work front may change your outlook towards your career. Some vital inputs may be gained by meeting a knowledgeable person. Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Assets are likely to grow and make you financially stronger. Online business will flourish, if adequate time and energy is devoted to it. Avoid excess of food and drinks.

Love Focus: Find a cosy corner to be with your sweetheart today, as he or she is not in the best of moods.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Excellent showing in a competition may encourage you to venture into a new field. Use it to get ahead in your professional career.

Hitting the jackpot on the financial front is a distinct possibility. Your claims may be questioned at work, so do your homework well. Exercising can be fun, you are about to find this out soon. Overly busy schedule will give you little time to be with family.

Love Focus: You and your beloved coo like two lovebirds today!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. You may feel stressed on the academic front, but it will not reflect on your performance. Those worried about financing educational pursuits or business will find the money when the time comes! Politicians and businessmen can find the day profitable. You will need to keep up your health routine to remain fit. Find solace at home surrounded by family members.

Love Focus: You will take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You are likely to come out tops in a competition on the academic front. You will need to handle tensions of your own making. Yoga or alternative therapies will prove beneficial in keeping minor ailments at bay. An impending task is likely to put additional burden on your shoulders. Past arrears are likely to bring immense financial relief to some. An exciting event is in the offing and is likely to bring the family together. Partner will be more than willing to travel with you.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal is on the anvil for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

Pisces (February 20-March 20) A child or a family member will make you proud by achieving something you had been sceptical about. Those fond of travelling may find their wish coming true. Promising times lie ahead for those planning to study abroad. A financial transaction may take more time than expected. Workload may make you spend extra hours at work. Elders enjoy good health and get rid of minor problems ailing them.

Love Focus: Today, love seekers are likely to draw a blank.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

