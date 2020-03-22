Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 22, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:33 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and personality traits. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Go on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): If travelling is on your mind, you are in luck as someone may include you in his or her trip. Some of you may resume an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Reaching the top in a competitive situation on the academic front is possible for some. Finding time to enjoy socially may seem tough at this juncture, but you will manage it somehow. Your efforts to come in the good books of people who matter on the professional front will succeed. Despite the cash crunch you are likely to go ahead and buy a luxury item you have been wanting for long. A family get-together will provide an excellent opportunity to meet people you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be slotted for some other day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Although your work schedule looks tight, you will be able to squeeze in a vacation. Your desire to increase earning may need to be put on hold temporarily till the time is right. Chances of friends or relations coming and staying with you cannot be ruled out. Control speed while driving on the road, especially in congested areas. Following the advice of experts will help you in attaining total fitness. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest. Something you had wanted to do for long on the social front gets accomplished now.

Love Focus: A close encounter with a person who admires you secretly is possible.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Be certain of your commitments before you plan for a leisure trip. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you edge towards total fitness. Those biting their nails on the academic front can rest easy, as things begin to shape up to their liking. You are more likely to follow someone taking the initiative on the social front, than come on the forefront yourself. Unavoidable circumstances may compel you to postpone an important meeting on the professional front. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will brighten the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will be most supportive and will always be there when you need him or her the most.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keeping a check on rivals on the academic front will be well worth it, if you want to survive the competition. A suitable place to stay is within the reach of those looking for accommodation. Extra endeavours on the professional front are likely to get the cash register ringing. Those fond of splurging will do well to mend their ways to conserve money. Homemakers will need to be motivated to go in for cleaning and painting of the house. Commuting blues are likely to be well tackled by you by taking some other mode of conveyance. You are likely to enjoy good health as you manage to follow a healthy routine.

Love Focus: Better understanding with lover is likely to enrich your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is the right time to step up your efforts on the academic front, if you want to achieve anything worthwhile. Preparation for an event will be in full swing, as you eagerly anticipate participating in it. Remaining aware of the developments on the work front will be to your advantage. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. This is the day to focus on the domestic front to make the changes you had been craving for. You may drive off to explore some old haunts that you had previously frequented. A balanced diet and adequate physical activity will be enough to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Partner’s mood swings can make you edgy, so it is best to give him or her space.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your intelligence and competence promise to keep you way ahead in a competitive environment. Feeling less fortunate than others may instill a sense of frustration in you, but you will be able to overcome it. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial stability. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. Office politics need to be avoided, as there is every chance of your getting embroiled in something unpalatable at work. Your decision to take a break for a vacation is likely to be well received by the family. Those conscious of their figure and physique are likely to go for a tough exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Your excitement is likely to make this a perfect day for romance.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation. Joining the group of health conscious friends is possible and promises to keep you hale and hearty. Overconfidence on the academic front needs curbing, as things may not turn out the way you want them to. A rewarding time is foreseen in the company of a celebrity or a renowned personality. Pace of work on the professional front promises to remain most satisfactory. Dissatisfaction with current salary can lead to frustration, but it is nothing to get worried about as good phase is about to start. Those living in a joint family are likely to feel cornered due to lack of support from their near and dear ones.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You manage to keep good health by regular exercising and eating right. You may be moving towards achieving something that you desire on the academic front. You may need some more leeway for accomplishing something, so project it in a timely manner. Extra work may come to you on the professional front, but you will manage to deflect it towards someone else! You can face problems in raising a loan, but don’t leave any avenues untapped. A family function is on the anvil and will give you an opportunity to showcase your talents. Someone may especially ask you to undertake a journey with them.

Love Focus: Take positive steps to enhance love as nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those pursuing higher studies have a bright chance of getting recruited on the campus. Asserting your will is likely to give enough hints to someone to lay off, who has been trying to dominate you. Keeping higher ups on the right side is important at this juncture on the professional front. You may get the chance to buy expensive items or jewellery at bargain price. A combined effort with spouse and other family members will ensure completion of home makeover. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Don’t take chances with your health or you may upset your system.

Love Focus: Chance of meeting an old school time crush is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to get within reach of whatever you are trying to achieve on the academic front. There may be some reluctance on your part in taking someone’s help, but it is best to go in for it. You will be able to settle something outstanding on the professional front. Be discreet in discussing financial matters as lack of secrecy can put you at a disadvantage. Hard work and sleepless nights are in store for some organising a family function, but it will be worth the effort. Those fond of travel may manage to interest someone close to accompany them. You will be able to take care of a previous ailment that has been troubling you.

Love Focus: You will manage to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may be made responsible for ferrying someone in your vehicle today. Your efforts on the health front are likely to ensure that you achieve ideal figure and physique. Your wish is likely to get fulfilled on the academic front, provided you take timely action. Meeting members of the extended family is possible in a social gathering. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. The day seems profitable as you gain from a previous investment. This is certainly not the day to implement your ideas on the home front without the consent of others.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Things move smoothly on the academic front and help you achieve whatever you are aiming for. Someone may pay you a visit and make your day interesting on the social front. Working smart, rather than working hard, is the key to take you places on the professional front. Windfall can be expected by some as wealth comes their way. Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting to spend time by themselves at home. An inter-state drive to another city is possible and promises a good time. A remedy suggested by someone will come in handy in curing a minor ailment.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or young couples can experience small differences; work at sorting them out at the earliest.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter