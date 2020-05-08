Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Zodiac signs have a distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Parents or a family elder will be supportive of your endeavours. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Things appear easy on the academic front, as you keep pace with studies. Some of you can hope to receive a large amount of money. Your professional approach to the issues at hand will help in expediting them. A medical condition you have been battling for long will show signs of healing.

Love Focus: Your romantic initiative is certain to elicit a positive response from the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well. A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some. Some doubts in your weak subjects may remain in your mind and little you can do about them. Health worries become a thing of the past as you move towards total fitness.

Love Focus: The one you are showing interest in on the romantic front is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Spouse is likely to appreciate you for your contribution to something important at hand. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Your talents are likely to be realised on the academic front. Take help for completing something, rather than going it alone. You will manage to cultivate the right attitude towards work and be successful. Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Minor ailments of nose and throat can trouble you, but it will be a passing phase.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): This is the time to influence a family elder for something that you want done. A windfall can be expected by some through a property deal. If you feel the urge to do something creative, don’t let anyone deter you from achieving it. Financial powers of those in authority can be increased. You will do well to keep your distance from senior today. Changing diet and lifestyle are likely to bring positive changes on the health front.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is foreseen and will bring you two closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A property issue may require deliberations, for anything concrete to emerge. Persuading someone who is clued up on the academic front may prove difficult, but not impossible. You will have to change your penny-pinching nature. Your hard work is likely to be recognised and get you back into the rat race. A fitness regimen adopted by you will keep you at top energy level. A good understanding amongst family members will help maintain domestic peace and serenity.

Love Focus: A refreshing change is needed in a romantic relationship to bring the excitement back.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A major item can be purchased, which will add to your status. Some of you may be preparing for a new career. If you find someone difficult to convince, don’t bang your head on the wall over it. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. Impressing those who matter on the professional front is possible. Perfect health will help in keeping fit and energetic. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially.

Love Focus: Suitable mate for the eligible is likely to get finalised.

Lucky Colour: Mehandi Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Changes brought about on the domestic front are likely display your creativity. There is much that needs to be done, but you really don’t know where to start! Life seems currently hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate soon. Leave is likely to be granted to those in uniform. Changes made in your diet and routine will contribute towards your health.

Love Focus: A chance for singles to mingle may materialise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio(October 24-November 22):Luck shines for those looking for accommodation on rent. On the academic front, some particular subject may get you interested and make you shift your focus. Changes on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Handling sensitive matters at work may give you a special status. You may need to tend to your health, if you don’t give up wayside food. Good understanding with spouse will help make the relationship stronger.

Love Focus: Love life may pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries:

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to fare well in an exam or competition on the academic front. Your generous nature will earn you love and respect. Those pursuing spiritual practices will manage to attain peace and tranquility. Facelift and painting of house may have to be shelved because of other priorities. Success is foretold in any job that you may be tasked with. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free. You will be able to tackle an elder tactfully on the home front.

Love Focus: Someone may try to win your affections with the promise of a whirlwind romance, so go for it after taking your call.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending time in the company of lover is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling. Some of you are set to receive a substantial portion in an inheritance. Your performance on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. High morale will keep you in exuberant mood. Displaying your talents and showcasing your expertise be good in getting some good offers. Changing your diet and shunning junk food will have positive effect on your health.

Love Focus: You may keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good contacts are likely to do wonders for you on the academic front. Some vital inputs may be gained by meeting a knowledgeable person. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in. Your creative eye will be quite evident in a workplace assignment. Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health. Much love and harmony can be expected on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): It will be a good idea to delay a purchase and look for better bargains. Seriousness that seems to be lacking on the academic front needs to be brought back. You will retain your cool in an adverse situation. Paying off your creditors will become easy, as you increase your earning. Not keeping anything pending on your desk will be in your favour. Those suffering from an ailment for long will finally be freed of it. A lot of activity is foreseen on the home front.

Love Focus: Time spent with beloved promises to be most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

