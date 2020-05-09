Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs of the zodiac have their separate personality traits. Horoscopes have the ability to offer an insight into our life and what will happen in the future. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Property and other assets can come to some by way of inheritance. Remaining in the good books of those who matter on the academic front will not be difficult. Some exciting news awaits you on the home front.

You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. Devote full time on a project in hand. Focus on achieving total fitness will bring untold benefits on the health front. You will be able to keep your promise and make spouse happy.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner, due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An interesting project may come your way on the academic front. Your friendly and helpful nature will help expand your social circle. Boredom is likely to set in the daily routine. Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. You will manage to keep up the pace of work on the professional front. A balanced diet will keep you in shape. Peace prevails on the home front as you enjoy togetherness with others.

Love Focus: Don’t take things for granted on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Efforts on the health front will keep you fit. Friends and relatives look up to you for support and inspiration, so don’t disappoint them. A property issue will be settled amicably. You are likely to have your way on the academic front. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. There is practically nothing that can stop you from excelling on the professional or academic front!

Love Focus: Your love life is certain to look up, as you begin to feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Property owners will be able to rent out their property. On the academic front, you may have to put your nose to the grindstone to fare well. Tensions prevailing in your life are likely to disappear. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. Efforts to keep a step ahead of rivals on the professional front will be successful. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible, as the one you admire grows warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Changes executed on the professional front may not work out the way you had anticipated. A prized property is likely to come into your name and make you proud. Chance for higher studies is likely to be availed, just to add to your qualifications. You are likely to enjoy the day with your near and dear ones. Your initiative on the health front will succeed. Spending on an item you badly need, can prove heavy on the pocket. Your performance on the professional front is likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may make special efforts to make the evening romantic!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) : Eating right will be your key to maintaining good health. Impressing someone on the academic front will not pose much problem, as you play on your strengths. An indoor sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. Freelancers can increase their earning potential. You will get a chance to tap your potential on the professional front and impress those who matter.

Love Focus: Young couples can find the day to be extra special.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Showing concern for a family elder will win you the brownie points you so desperately want. Property issues will be settled in your favour. Desire for an image makeover may find some making a beeline for salons! Conscious effort on your part will go a long way in improving your financial condition. Feeling neglected by those who matter at work should not come in the way of your performance. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you take steps to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Romance takes a backseat today, as you have too much on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Suitable accommodation is likely to be hired by some. Extending help on the academic front may eat up your time, so take your call. An opportunity to interact with friends and relations will soon be yours.

Financial situation is set to improve through your efforts. Impressing those who matter at work will not be difficult. Yoga and meditation prove immensely helpful. Someone in the family is likely to test your patience, but please don’t lose it!

Love Focus: You will find partner more loving and emotionally supportive.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Eating right and shaking a leg will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front. Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front. You will be able to achieve your dream on the academic front.

You can get more conscious of your financial situation and get into the saving mode. Keeping those who matter in good humour on the professional front will keep your chances of betterment alive.

Love Focus: Romantic front is likely to become happening through your initiative.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now. Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. You may be forced to do someone’s bidding which may not be to your liking.

You will need to keep a check on your spending by not splurging. You may not be in the best of situations on the professional front today. Your persistence on the fitness front is likely to bring positive results soon.

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to realise romantic aspirations may present itself soon, so be prepared!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A pleasant surprise can be sprung by spouse or someone close. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Other commitments may not allow you to devote full time to a social function.

Do not worry about your financial situation which has been bothering you of late. You are likely to derive much pleasure in earning well through a business deal. Steady recovery can be expected by those suffering from an ailment.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy it to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance. You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. You are likely to keep things progressing satisfactorily on the academic front. Money does not seem to pose much problem as new avenues for earning open up. You will be able to prove your point with someone at work that you had been trying for long. Exercising strict control over what you consume promises good health.

Love Focus: You will manage to take the right steps on the romantic front to win someone you find irresistible!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

