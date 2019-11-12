Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:39 IST

New day, new vibes and new challenges. Every day brings with itself a new set of opportunities.The position of the Sun, the moon and the planets determine what our day is going to be like. Horoscopes help us in knowing the same.

Let’s find out what today will be like.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your help to someone in the family will be much appreciated. An official trip may get converted into a leisure trip to make you enjoy your heart out. Legal issues regarding a property are likely to be decided in your favor. Getting an old building renovated is possible.

Enjoying total fitness is foreseen. You may stand to gain by not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time, but may not prove to be so at a later date. An attitude of a co-worker can upset you, so avoid him or her today.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family outing promises to be a nice change from the routine. Certain unavoidable trips may prove bugging. Buying a new vehicle to keep up with the Joneses is likely for some. Meeting and planning something with friends or cousins is on the cards for some. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial for those who have taken up a fitness regimen. Someone’s good financial advice can result in profits. Building bridges needs to be your priority now both on the personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Lover may show the other side of his or her personality and surprise you.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): On the professional front, you will have to be more accommodating of others, especially the new entrants. You may rebel against someone trying to control you on the family front. Be doubly careful on the road today. A property issue can be resolved in your favor. Purchasing a house or an apartment is likely to become a reality for some. Adhering to the right diet and an active lifestyle will do wonders for your health. Money invested in a lucrative scheme may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: You will succeed in attracting the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Visiting places with family promises to be enjoyable. Spending fun-filled days with family or friends on a vacation is foreseen. A major item can be purchased, which will add to your status. Your motivation will help someone on the academic front. Total fitness is likely to come within your grasp, as you resolve to keep up your workout regimen. A delayed payment may finally be received. Progress on the work front may be slow, but it will be devoid of mistakes.

Love Focus: You may be at a loss as to how to proceed in a romantic situation, but you will be able to figure it out in the end.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A family member may need your sympathetic ear on the home front. You may undertake a journey on somebody’s behalf. Those involved in a property dispute are in for a trying time. Much excitement is in store for those who love social gatherings. Chances of coming back in shape look bleak for those on the heavier side. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Less workload at work will give you adequate time to pursue some personal commitments.

Love Focus: Love life may soon begin sliding downhill, if you don’t do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Time is ripe for implementing whatever you have planned for on the professional front. Not being in sync with other family members may make you feel that you are not being given a fair deal. Spending fun-filled days with family or friends on a vacation is foreseen. Reconsider a property deal you had negotiated before signing the dotted line. You may not get what you want on the social front, so take the setback gracefully. There is no age limit in taking up healthy activities, so start right away! You may find it difficult to figure out ways to enhance your income.

Love Focus: You are not the kind to rush headlong into romance and will certainly take your time in a situation presently facing you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may get a chance to visit never-seen-before places on a vacation. Some progress will be made in on the property front by those wanting to acquire a house. Doing up the house can exhaust your resources, if you don’t plan well. You will find yourself on the top, as far as health is concerned. Your inputs on the professional front will be much appreciated. A family member can be at his or her annoying best and make you see red. A not so profit making venture can put your financial front in doldrums, so review it.

Love Focus: Falling head over heels for someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A piece of fitness equipment may get into disuse sooner than you expected! You can be roped in for an official trip. Shifting residence, even if temporarily, can be on the minds of some. Some of you may be occupied in setting up your house with a new style. A rethink may be needed by those going in for investing in real estate. A new deal is in the offing for businessperson and is likely to prove lucrative. It will be important to play your cards well on the family front to have your way.

Love Focus: Take care of things you seriously don’t want to say or you may unnecessarily upset your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. Delays are foreseen in a journey. All property matters will be resolved favorably. It is best to keep away from the gossip mill on the social front as it can rebound on you. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit. Good news is in store for those playing the stocks. Some glib talking will be required to make the boss agree to a raise.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A scheming relative may have you in his or her sights, so be careful. A ride to the countryside will help relax and enjoy the moment. This is not the best day to buy property or go in for renovation. A hectic social event may leave you tired and fatigued.

Your workout regimen will prove adequate in bringing you in shape. Recovering a loaned amount can pose difficulties, but you will be able to recover it eventually. This is a good day to introduce something new on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love where you least expect it.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is an excellent time to showcase your talents on the professional front for furthering your career. Your interfering nature may be resented by someone at home. Weather may not permit a pleasant journey, but you will be able to make the most of it. House hunting can prove frustrating for some. An enjoyable time is foreseen in your social circle. Sports lovers are likely to hit the field and enjoy a phase of perfect fitness. New ventures may not succeed, so vet your ideas thoroughly before implementing them.

Love Focus: You will be successful in re-igniting the flames of love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family reunion is on the cards and will afford a chance to meet people you have not met for long. Your wish for a short break from the work routine is likely to get fulfilled, so start packing your bags! Luck shines for those looking for accommodation on rent. More you hate someone, more upset you yourself become. Regular exercise may become a necessity for some. Your financial situation is likely to improve. Someone may try to guide you incorrectly, but you will be able to see through the game.

Love Focus: Someone can be hell bent in drawing your attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

