Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 14, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 06:59 IST

New day, new vibes and new challenges. Every day brings with itself a new set of opportunities.The position of the Sun, the moon and the planets determine what our day is going to be like. Horoscopes help us in knowing the same.

Let’s find out what today will be like.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those new to driving may undertake a long journey just to gain confidence. An ancestral property needs a facelift. Something very exciting is likely to happen on the social front. Improvement in the condition of those feeling under the weather is foreseen. A healthy monetary front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Good guidance at work will help you in achieving your full potential. Keep parents informed of your whereabouts to avoid ugly scenes at home.

Love Focus: Don’t sideline the lover for something not important at this juncture.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius and Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting. Students are likely to enjoy an excursion. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Someone can pit his or her wit with yours, but fall short. A balanced diet will be your key to keeping good health. You will need to be judicious in your spending so as not to put strain on your savings. Chances of getting unfairly treated by a senior at work cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mood, but overlooking it will help save the day for you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius and Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Showdown with parent or spouse is possible and threatens to spoil domestic harmony. Keep travel plans open, as some change is visualized. You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. Efforts on the academic front will be rewarded. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. A chance to earn good profits is on the horizon. On the professional front, you will be able to put adequate efforts to complete a difficult task within the deadline.

Love Focus: Someone you have been giving hints to will reciprocate, but not immediately, so keep the romantic front warm and cozy.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn and Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Favorable verdict can be expected by those involved in property litigation. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems. You will need to be regular in your fitness routine to derive benefit. Financially, you will be able to stabilize your position. It may become hard to convince higher ups regarding a glitch at work. A positive outlook will help make home a happy place. You are likely to enjoy travelling with someone you like

Love Focus: Perfect understanding with lover promises to boost your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may accompany someone interesting on a long journey and enjoy every bit of it! Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth. Rash or careless driving can put you in trouble, if you are not careful. A regular exercise regimen taken up by you promise untold benefits on the health front. Overspending is to be guarded against, so don’t get tempted to spend! Opportunities are galore for those working on commission basis. On the family front, you will do well to take a stand on an issue and not budge.

Love Focus: Some of you will be able to spend only a limited time with lover today due to other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An overseas journey is on the cards. Renting out property on lucrative terms is foreseen for house owners. A minor tiff with a neighbor or friend threatens to escalate, but you will be able to prevent it. Instant recovery is assured for those feeling out of sync on the health front. You may have to wait for some more time to get an additional source of income going. A much awaited decision on the professional is likely to come as a big relief. You may get involved in a family dispute over property or upkeep of a family elder.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius and Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A family reunion is on the cards and promises much joy. Too much travelling may get on your nerves, so take a break. Taking possession of a new property is on the cards. Those embroiled in a legal battle can expect a trying time ahead before achieving victory. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results. Money from some sources is likely to pour in to strengthen your financial front. Best course to achieve your aim would be to hire expertise and delegate responsibilities.

Love Focus: Meeting with lover will be most enjoyable today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini and Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Don’t expect instant results, as whatever you have invested in will take time to mature. New drivers are likely to gain experience. Your happy demeanor is likely to brighten the domestic front. Road users may need to be alert while travelling. You will be able to secure the rights of a property in your name. On the social front, an elder can become your biggest PR man in raising your image. Lethargy and laziness threaten to get you out of shape, so hit the track as fast as you can.

Love Focus: Money may become an issue at home and lead to a showdown with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus and Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family may insist on something that you are not in a position to do at present, so put it across gently to avoid a tongue lash! Travelling to someplace exotic is on the cards. Favorable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. Your attempts to garner support on the social front will succeed as you play your cards well. Having a good time with friends is foreseen, but you will need to take care of your health. You will be able to raise money for something specific without any problems. Your style of functioning can get a word of praise from higher ups on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spouse may accuse you of something that you are not guilty of.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A long vacation may become boring and make you crave for home. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. There is every possibility of things going your way on the social front. Health worries facing some are likely to subside. A profitable venture can find you in the pink of financial health. Don’t leave anything pending on the work front today. Today, home is likely to be a happy place to be in.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will be better placed today, as stars look favorable.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus and Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A long vacation may become boring and make you crave for home. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. There is every possibility of things going your way on the social front. Health remains satisfactory through an active lifestyle. Financial front brightens up as money comes to you from an unexpected source. You are likely to offend someone at work and live in fear of a backlash from him or her. X

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner as something urgent can come up.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Enjoying a picnic or excursion with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t be hasty in property matters as things are not as simple as they seem. A social event will prove most enjoyable and give you an opportunity of meeting people you have not met in years. Those unwell can expect to be on their feet soon. A major project can become a financial drain for you, but you will manage it within your resources. Recognition or an award can be conferred for your outstanding achievements on the professional front. Misdeeds of a family youngster may put you in an embarrassing situation.

Love Focus: Those eligible may get serious to tie the knot and start looking for a suitable

match.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces and Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 05:58 IST