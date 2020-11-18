Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will enjoy the extra workload, as you enjoy doing it. Some pending payments are likely to be received. Fitness classes will be of much use for those afflicted with weight problems. Making timings a bit more flexible on the academic front will benefit. You will be able to keep in touch with almost everyone on the social front. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find one that fits their pocket. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. Setting up the house will be on the priority list of homemakers today.

Love Focus: Create a romantic atmosphere to enjoy time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to beat the workplace competition to emerge at the top. An excellent earning opportunity comes your way. Shaking a leg will prove most beneficial to your health. A sensitive issue on the social front is likely to be handled most tactfully by you. Your performance on the professional front is likely to come in for praise. A new vehicle is likely to be purchased by some. Arrival of a family member will be as unexpected, as it will be delightful.

Love Focus: Finding someone with common interests and tastes may ring in a budding romance and end your lonely days!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Whatever you do on the fitness front, it will come as a boon to you in keeping you fit. A good phase of life is likely to begin soon. Your excellent performance on the academic front is likely to take you places. Good cooperation with others promises to make your workplace a happy place to be in. An outing with family is very much on the cards, so plan it well. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. Something new happening on the professional front will prove exciting.

Love Focus: A heart to heart talk with the lover is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): There is a good chance of meeting someone through a common friend or relation today. Financial security is yours for the asking as avenues for earning increase. Your efforts on the fitness front will keep you in fine fettle. Your professional sphere is likely to become happening once again, as you make a good job of a responsibility placed on your shoulder. Remaining restrained on the social front will be in your favor. A promotion is on the cards for those in a government job. Plan a trip for rest and rejuvenation, even if you need to go against someone’s wishes.

Love Focus: A romantic outing promises much enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Positive thoughts will fill your life with hope and optimism. Those in private practice can find a slump in business. Be regular in taking health supplements to remain fit. This is the right time to approach someone influential for a favour. This is the time to bring some method on the academic front. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. A profitable time is foreseen for those in tourism and hospitality sectors. Someone is likely to place you on a pedestal and praise you.

Love Focus: Cupid may smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Time spent with friends would be a good breather. Someone close, who is looking for a job, will be able to find a suitable one. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. Sticking to routine will contribute towards good health. You will need to play fair, especially with those who are touchy. Your academic achievements will help you climb the ladder of success. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Travel may prove a stress buster.

Love Focus: This is a fine day to propose for those wanting to tie the knot!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some family issues may need to be resolved urgently, before they get out of hand. You are likely to offer the best to an outsider who has come to stay with you Something new adopted is certain to keep you fit and energetic. A job well done on the professional front may give you immense satisfaction. Financial planning will need to take everything into account, so ensure nothing important is left out. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line. Total enjoyment will be the driving force for you today.

Love Focus: Stars are favourably poised for a long-term affair or marriage.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good equation with a friend will prove helpful. Good news awaits some on the work front. Your financial situation is set to improve. Eating right will be in your interest on the health front. You will have the opportunity to win people over, even those who dislike you! You will manage to achieve what you set out for on the academic front. You may think of buying a major household item.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family reunion is on the cards and will afford a chance to meet people you have not met for long. Someone may need your personal attention. You are likely to enjoy a healthy phase by continuing your exercise regimen. Your position on the academic front promises to remain stable. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. An out of town official trip will come as a respite for some. A good time is foreseen for actors and models.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to wait to get lucky in matters of love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A grand opportunity to prove your professional worth is likely to come your way. You will find yourself well off financially at this point of time. An active lifestyle will keep you fit and healthy. A lucky day as far as academics is concerned, as you will be able to deliver what is expected of you. This is a good time to buy property. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Social life is likely to rock for some. You will get to enjoy a family gathering and meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: If you have planned an outing with lover today, plan it well for things to go smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Manage your finances well to clear a loan. Receiving an expensive gift is indicated for some. On the academic front, your excellent preparation will find you achieving your dream. A new initiative is set to give a pleasing makeover to the house. Keep a firm grip over things, as someone may try to sideline you. You may be instrumental in implementing something on the work front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to delight you today by his or her antics.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those on pilgrimage may find the trip spiritually uplifting. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front. A competitive situation at work will find you in your element. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. Quantifying your demands before projecting them will be in order. You will be able to maintain your tempo on the academic front. You may get interested a property and make plans to acquire it. A trip with family is likely to prove entertaining, but tiring.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

