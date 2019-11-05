Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 5, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Every new day brings the possibility of new opportunities. Don’t lag behind and try to avail as many of these as you can. Horoscopes prep us for the day and acquaint us about how the day is likely to turn out to be. Read on to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. You are likely to handle some family issues with firm, but fair, hand. Going on a short vacation with partner is on the cards for some. Those into buying and selling property must focus on discounts. Whatever you had desired in academics promise to start materializing now. Health consciousness will come as a boon for some. Focusing on cutting corners will help you save a lot of money.

Love Focus: Frustrations and disappointments in your current relationship cannot be ruled out and may even make you look outwards.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A long journey will prove tiresome and boring. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. You will need to use your time constructively on the academic front. Lovers of good food need to exercise control. Financial gains accrue for those playing the stocks. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work, before it gets out of control. Family relations strengthen as you become more loving and giving.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may culminate in marriage for some.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Avoid long distance travel today. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Getting your way on the academic front is desired and will not pose much difficulty.

A home remedy may prove effective in curing an old ailment. Additional perks are likely for some. You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member, it may benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: You will be able to take a romantic relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A long drive will help some unwind and relax. You can expect a favourable outcome in a property matter. Going in for higher studies is possible and will be a step in the right direction. Health will remain good due to your disciplined life. Some financial issues will be favourably settled without sustaining loss. Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. You are likely to have an enjoyable time at home in the company of friends and relations.

Love Focus: Falling in love for those bored of their single status cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): True happiness lies on the family front, as you will feel loved and wanted. You may not be able to achieve your objective for which you undertook a long journey. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Strong determination will help you in putting requisite efforts on the academic front. Some health conscious people can graduate to doing weight training. Worsening financial situation can make some desperate for a solution. You are likely to misplace some important official documents and can face the music.

Love Focus: Those seeking their soul mates for long will not be disappointed.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. On the academic front, you may be counted among the achievers, due to your above average performance.

You may need to do something about sleep deprivation, but avoid pills and opt for nature cure. You will be sensible enough to save and not spend whatever you earn. Shop owners are likely to do good business today, as the day seems profitable. Not heeding a family elder’s advice is not advised.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated, but may not go according to your plan.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Your attempts to get hold of property may not succeed. Getting your choice on the academic front is a foregone conclusion, so rejoice! A childhood buddy is likely to motivate you to join yoga or meditation. You are going to lose money, if you indulge in speculation or betting. Don’t disclose your plans on the on the professional front, as someone can take advantage of it. Steer clear, as tempers can flare on the home front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to get fulfilled soon, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Much happiness is foreseen in family life, as things run along smoothly on the domestic front. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. You may go in for purchase of a property. Those slipping on the academic front may find it impossible to catch up. Home remedy will prove a big help in controlling lifestyle diseases. A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Your contribution to a workplace project or assignment will be highly appreciated and help you in getting established on the professional front.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is at risk because of unnecessary fuss. Keep your suspicion under control.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster will make you feel proud by shaping up to your expectations. An exclusive vacation with lover is likely, so plan to go to the best destination. Do so and you are certain to enjoy the fruits. Achieving your goals on the academic front will not pose much difficulty. There is an urgent need to become health conscious for those getting out of shape. You will have to meticulously plan returning a loan. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers.

Love Focus: Long separation from the one you love may frustrate you, so think up something to meet up.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of things yourself. Parent can take an exception to your friends’ circle. A change of scene will do you good. Property issues get resolved. You will be competent enough to get selected in a tough competition, despite the odds. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. Luck turns favourable on the monetary front, so splurge on whatever you had been wanting to.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Stifling existence on the marital front may make you do something desperate. Family members may plan a vacation. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. A bad day on the academic front is indicated. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Financial stability will encourage you to indulge in a bit of splurging. Your attempts at impressing the seniors will bear fruit in the absence of any tangible professional achievement, so keep at it!

Love Focus: A romantic ambience is assured, so go ahead and enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A difference of opinion can pit you against a family member at home. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. Pend property matters for some other day. Fierce competition can be expected for an opening on the academic front. Mental tension will become a thing of the past as you employ some good stress-busting techniques. Financial worries will cease, but don’t throw caution to the winds. Day augurs well for those running their own business.

Love Focus: Love life on the marital front remains satisfactory as you continue to keep the interest alive.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

