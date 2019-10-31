Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 31, 2019

A new day brings new opportunities. Don’t lag behind and try to avail as many of these as you can. Horoscopes prep us for the day and acquaint us about how the day is likely to turn out to be. Read on to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing with family and friends will prove most exhilarating. Property developers and dealers may find a temporary slump in business. Things move as per expectations on the academic front and bring you nearer your cherished goal. This is the time when you can motivate someone to team up with you for giving shape to your idea A business partnership will take you out of financial doldrums. Health remains excellent, as you become more health conscious. Peace and quiet prevails on the home front for you to rest and recoup.

Love Focus: Spouse will be more loving and giving, and can even be extra sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will remain most understanding on the family front and will successfully cater to the moods of spouse. A family member gone out of town may return. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. Things look good at work as you are able to delegate your tasks. A new initiative will have a bearing on your financial condition. An initiative on the health front will do your health much good.

Love Focus: Meeting an ex-flame can rake up old romantic feelings buried deep in the subconscious.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those staying alone may get tempted to shift in with a friend or a colleague. A fun-filled journey is envisaged for some. Shifting to a new place is on the cards, but settling down may pose many difficulties. Speed will be of essence on the academic front today. Take only that much work which you can complete comfortably. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. Adopting a healthy routine will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Love life should be handled with utmost care.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will need to keep lover in good humour, if you want the evening to be enjoyable. Plans may be afoot for a journey abroad for some. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. It is important to take a break from academics, just to refresh your mind. Your prediction about something or someone is likely to come true. Those studying outside can pick up a job for extra income. You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front.

Love Focus: Bliss is assured for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. On the academic front, go with your heart and everything will turn out right. Your personal skills will be much in demand by others. You can find money slipping through your fingers. You may motivate someone to opt for a healthy lifestyle. Something promised will be done without your having to remind on the home front.

Love Focus: Mutual interests and similar thinking can get you romantically involved with someone you had just met.

Lucky Colour : Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you are likely to organise a party at home or get invited to one. An average day is indicated for those on an official trip. You will get the opportunity to showcase your skills on the professional front and impress all. Performing excellently well on the academic front is indicated for some. You are likely to enjoy an excellent rapport with some new clients. Those thinking big will need to give a thought to saving money too. Excess energy will encourage you to take up physical activities or some sport.

Love Focus: Romantic life rocks as you spare time to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Going on an exciting outing with friends or cousins is likely for some youngsters. Don’t contest the ownership of property without checking at your end. Performance is likely to be as per your expectations on the academic front. Your professional achievements will help you climb the ladder of success. It is time to come on the saving mode on the financial front. You feel ready to take on the day with full energy and dynamism.

Love Focus: Exciting times are ahead, as someone may invite you to his or her place.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An enjoyable vacation is on the cards for some and the journey too will prove most exciting. Search may be on for a suitable accommodation for those looking for one. A satisfactory performance on the academic front can be expected. A new deal or a positive development at work will keep you in an upbeat mood. Financial help may need to be sought by those venturing on their own. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. An interfering family elder will need to be tackled diplomatically.

Love Focus: Your academic pursuits can take a romantic turn!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A trip out of town promises to give your career a boost. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. You will be able to maintain good showing on the academic front. You are likely to handle your professional side with quiet efficiency. Good home management will keep expenses well within the budget for the homemakers. You are likely to remain in the best of health, due to your active lifestyle. You can call your near and dear ones over for a party.

Love Focus: A loving gesture from the opposite camp may make you fall for them.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travelling in a group is foreseen and will be most enjoyable. A property you have been eyeing for long is likely to come within your grasp. Focus will be your biggest strength on the academic front. Some of your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work. Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. Make some healthy options a part of your lifestyle. Someone in the family may require your assistance.

Love Focus: A satisfying love life will keep you in a happy mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A beat up in the evening with friends or office colleagues is possible today. Someone you like may accompany you on a long journey. Expect a prestigious assignment to come your way on the professional front. You may be much sought after on the social front. You are likely to help a friend or colleague out, even at the expense of your profession A new possession will be expensive, but much needed. You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular.

Love Focus: Those staying apart and longing for love are likely to get a chance to be together.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A journey overseas or out of town will give you a chance to meet your loved ones. Some decisions on the property front may need to be taken urgently. Remaining prepared on the academic front will be in your interest. Things are going great guns both on the professional and personal fronts. Money will not be a problem, so you can go ahead with whatever you have in mind. Good returns can be expected by your initiative on the health front. Catering to the needs of family members will give you an immense sense of fulfillment.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 31, 2019