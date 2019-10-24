Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 24, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

A new day brings new opportunities. Don’t lag behind and try to avail as many of these as you can. Horoscopes prep us for the day and acquaint us about how the day is likely to turn out to be. Read on to know what’s in store for you today, according to your zodiac sign.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Newlyweds will manage to travel someplace to be alone together. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Someone you have a soft corner for may give the ‘come hither’ looks, so read the signs! Not succumbing to temptations will keep your body and mind in a sound condition. At work, you are likely to make you mark. Your calm approach to a workplace situation will prevent it from turning ugly. You are likely to offend a family member by your incorrigible ways.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may encounter someone from the opposite camp with the same mindset!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Unnecessarily worrying about your health may actually make you unwell! Tread carefully while discussing a property issue with those with vested interests. Students will succeed in cracking a tough competition. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in playing the stocks or betting. Advice of a family member on the social front may need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as it can go against you. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news.

Love Focus: Lover may demand some “me time” and you shouldn’t hesitate to give them the same.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you are likely to get a great opportunity to multiply your wealth. On the professional front, you will be able to continue your present assignment without interruptions. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Avoid travelling by road today, if possible, as stars seem unfavourable. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Much enjoyment is foreseen on the social front. Side effects of allopathic medicine can trouble the sick.

Love Focus: Making plans with the one you love for something exciting is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful. Making real estate ventures profitable is indicated. A good turn done to someone is likely to be returned with interest. A few new exercises will benefit those trying to bring specific body parts in shape. Finding ways to enhance your income will not be much of a problem for you. For businesspersons, a chance for making good money cannot be ruled out. A family member will prove most encouraging and help you out at every step.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to dictate your own terms on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Hope is on the horizon for those trying to start a family. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. This seems to be the best time for investing in property to multiply your money. Some frustrations await you on the academic front. You cannot afford to be careless with your health. Spending money judiciously will get you much more for the same amount. Those who are looking for suitable employment may have to make some compromises.

Love Focus: Love may come unexpectedly in the life of those seeking it, making the winter days worthwhile!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An exciting outing with family is foreseen and will help in de-stressing. An evening out can turn out to be a low-key affair. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Judge the situation on the social front before you make any commitment.

Those suffering from medical problems are likely to enter a healthier phase of life. You will be able to evaluate all options correctly before investing and benefit. Retailers and showroom owners may face decreased footfalls, but it will only be a temporary phase.

Love Focus: Enjoying fun-filled hours in the company of the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A chance of overseas travel that threatened to get postponed will come through. Your fears about a property matter will be laid to rest. Too many things may be happening in your life on too many fronts all at once! Quick recovery for those ailing is foreseen. Finding more avenues for earning may take a lot of your time. A confused state due to too many responsibilities may become your bane at workplace. A family function may find you in the limelight.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and pleasant disposition is likely to attract a mate soon.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Parent or a family elder may insist on something you don’t like, but remember they are acting in your interest. Don’t venture out on the road today, if it can be helped.

You may start repair work of your house or office. Mending fences with rivals may be on your mind today, as you begin to realise the importance mutual bonhomie.

You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition. News on the financial front may not be too encouraging. Missing some good opportunities for furthering your career is foretold.

Love Focus: Lover will help you discover the beauty that lies within you.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will have the money to spend on something worthwhile. Your inimitable style of functioning and eye for detail will make you much sought after on the professional front. A parent can have some reservations about what you want to do. An evening out can add to your woes, if you are not careful. Carry adequate cash for a property transaction to cover hidden costs. You are likely to realise the importance of someone in your social circle, whom you used to dismiss out of hand. Good physical condition will make strenuous activities, a child’s play.

Love Focus: Differences with lover can be best sorted if you talk about it.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Good feedback on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and motivate you to put in your best. Being regular in your workouts and benefit. Financial front remains stable, as you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. Spouse will appreciate your helping hand on the domestic front. Take adequate measures to counter the season while travelling today. Be careful of distractions at work, if you want your task to remain free from errors.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to hide your feelings towards someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): New drivers need to be careful on the road. Be thorough in a property related matter. Truth may finally dawn regarding who is for you and who is against you. Those down with an ailment will be on the path to full recovery. Whatever you invest in now, you are likely to get doubled in the near future. A much awaited posting to a better place is in the pipeline, so rejoice! A tense atmosphere can be expected at home concerning a youngster.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with lover is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Newlyweds are likely to enjoy an extended togetherness on a short vacation. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Someone’s support on the academic front will be most welcome. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. A profitable venture is likely to get you into big money. Job prospects for those freshly out of college look average, so waiting for some more time will be a good idea. Someone’s moods and actions may disturb the domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction promises to start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

