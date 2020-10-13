Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 13, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Health initiatives taken by you promise to keep you fit and energetic. Play safe by keeping your seniors informed of whatever decisions you take on the professional front. A disagreement with a family member needs to be sorted at the earliest. You are likely to enjoy the day with your near and dear ones. If you are travelling, expect the journey to be comfortable and without any hitches. Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations and make the day pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Bringing some variety in your fitness routine is likely to prove most beneficial. You will manage to win over a family elder for a favour. You will get the support you seek from someone on the professional front. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. Mind your own business, as getting involved in someone else’s business will not be in your best interest. Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. A pilgrimage or a sightseeing tour is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a drive will give an opportunity for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Be prepared for some unexpected expenditure that you had not budgeted for. Choosing healthy options will do your health a whale of a good. Motivation will be the key to make your team deliver, so set a personal example for motivating the members. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. A gift from someone will help lift up the spirits of those finding themselves down in the dumps. Those seeking solution to commuting problems can now breathe easy, as succor is on the way. Shifting into a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting lover may prove difficult, but you will manage.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Taking expert advice for managing wealth will be a step in the right direction. Resuming your fitness regimen will do your health mighty good. Playing your cards well and impressing those who matter on the professional front will help you get into the inner track. Help required on the domestic front will be forthcoming. Excess energy will encourage you to take up physical activities or some sport. You can become part of an exciting trip to someplace exotic. A property matter gets resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to get some good news on the wedding front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Avoid overstraining while exercising, if you want to be up and about. A domestic issue may need to be resolved on priority. A side business started may meet with partial success. Financial condition is set to improve substantially. You will seek happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. Commuting will not be a problem anymore as you gain confidence. There is a likelihood of setting up a new home.

Love Focus: Your never-say-die attitude on the love front will keep passions ignited perpetually!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financial stability will encourage some to give form to their ideas. You need to take good care of your health, as visiting hospital is indicated. A professional opportunity is likely to knock at your door and promises to get you into the limelight. Peace and tranquility is foreseen on the family front. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. You can be compelled to accompany someone on a trip that you are reluctant to undertake. Real estate dealers are likely to have a field day.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to pass muster on your romantic scale and encourage you to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bullseye. A new exercise routine is likely to rejuvenate you. Expect an exciting outing with family or siblings. Your suggestions at work are likely to be acted upon and give you an immense sense of achievement. Although you feel responsible towards someone, circumstances may not allow you to do much to help him or her out. Enjoying a holiday trip to someplace exotic is indicated. A legal victory is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Expenditure can only be controlled if you adhere to the budget. Those suffering from lifestyle disease will be able to keep it under check. Office politics will do more harm, than good, so steer clear. You may find it difficult to attend a family event. Friends and well wishers are likely to make the day entertaining. An opportunity to travel abroad may materialize for some. Those at loggerheads regarding a property matter may arrive at an amicable solution.

Love Focus: You may find yourself romantically charged today and spend some good time with your lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Health issues troubling some are likely to get resolved on their own. A break you had been awaiting on the professional front will finally come within your grasp. You may be taken for granted by being always available for someone on the family front. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. You can resent someone’s company in a long journey. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars do not favour much.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family life will cruise along nicely. Those undertaking a long journey must cater for emergencies. You will discharge a professional responsibility to the satisfaction of higher ups. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Bringing some order into chaotic academic front will benefit you greatly. Self-control will enable you to keep fit and energetic. Legal proceedings over a property dispute may need to be handled carefully.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite gender shows much promise and may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financial health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Avoid indulging in excesses to preserve your health. Spouse proves to be a great support. Getting absolved of something that had put you in the dock at work is most likely. You will feel mightily pleased with something that you have initiated on the social front. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. This is a good time to buy property.

Love Focus: Fun loving that you are, you will be set to enjoy your romantic life!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your cost cutting measures will prove effective. You will enjoy good health by your insistence on healthy options. You will be deemed responsible enough to be entrusted with an important task at work, so don’t disappoint. A tacit understanding with others will smooth things out on the family front. You are likely to remain engrossed in doing whatever you are passionate about on the social front. Make personal security your priority in a journey by public transport. Property issues will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: A steady love life may set you on a long-term course on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

