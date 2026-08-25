Vir Das shares hilarious DM from woman who uses his inbox as a to-do list: ‘Get it done madam’
Vir Das shared a hilarious DM showing a woman using his Instagram inbox as her personal to-do list.
Comedian Vir Das has left the internet amused after sharing a screenshot of an unusual Instagram DM in which a woman appears to be using his inbox as her personal to-do list. From groceries and beauty appointments to household chores, the seemingly random reminders have sparked laughter among social media users.
(Also read: Vir Das questions flight etiquette after passenger places bare feet near window during meal service)
Taking to Instagram, Das shared the screengrab showing a series of messages sent by the woman over time. Some of the earlier reminders simply read “quinoa” and “mango mirchi”, before she followed them up with a much longer list of things she apparently needed to get done.
From groceries to finding the TV remote
The lengthy message included tasks such as “Email to Sinead”, “Order gift for Neha”, “B Wax, threading”, “Nail paint”, “Jhadu”, “Sirf top load”, “Jeera”, “Meethi dana”, “Ajwain”, “Scooty mein petrol”, “Cat food”, “Choti wali sui”, “Nada dalne wali dandi”, “Glue”, “Fold laundry” and “Find TV remote”.
Sharing the screenshot, Das wrote over the post, “This lady DMs me everyday using me as her to-do list. I hope you found the naade wala danda madam.”
Take a look here at the post:
The reference to “naade wala danda” is to a small tool or rod commonly used to pass a drawstring, or naada, through clothing such as pyjamas or salwars. The woman had specifically added “Nada dalne wali dandi” to her list of reminders.
Das kept the joke going in the caption and wrote, “Get it done madam. Get it done.”
The post quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, amassing more than 141,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.
(Also read: ‘Never thought he’d know I existed’: Indian creator reacts after Vir Das calls himself a fan)
Internet finds the exchange hilarious
Social media users were particularly amused by the randomness of the reminders and the fact that Das’ DM appeared to have become an alternative to a notes app.
“This is actually hilarious,” wrote one user. Another joked, “Hope she found the TV remote too.” A third person commented, “Madam has a lot to get done.” Echoing the amusement, another added, “The randomness of this list is hilarious.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More