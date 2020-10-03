Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Keeping yourself active will save you from bodily ailments. Some worries on the home front can keep you in a pensive mood, but you may be overreacting. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. Getting tempted to indulge in some impulse buying needs to be guarded against. You can become the talk of the town on the social front because of your helpful nature. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short getaway. You may need to raise money to realise your dream of owning property in a premium locality.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! Fitness tips work like a charm for those trying to come back in shape. Meeting targets and going beyond may make you a strong contender for winning extra incentives at work. A family youngster is likely to put your mind completely at ease by doing your bidding. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. Stars favour travel today, so set out to meet your dear one. Those involved in buying and selling may not get the best bargain and may even stand to lose.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Monetary problems will become a thing of the past, as you come into big money. Distinct improvement is indicated in the health of those ailing. Something that is troubling your mind of late is likely to disappear. Spouse is likely to appreciate you for your contribution to something important at hand. Someone on the social front may expect a helping hand from you, so don’t disappoint. Those planning a small trip are likely to welcome the change. Your clarity of vision and steadfastness are likely to prove great assets in all your endeavours.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are bound to bring in positive results.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Saving money may be on your mind and you can go to any extent to achieve it. Health should not be one of your worries as you feel on the top of the world today. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition. This is the time to influence a family elder for something that you want done. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. Those travelling outside the city can face difficulty in finding cheap and nice accommodation.

Love Focus: You are likely to please lover by spending time together.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your financial condition is set to improve and you will have enough to invest in something you are keen on. You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it. Some of you will be able to make good progress on the fitness front in coming back in shape. Parents or a family elder will be supportive of your endeavours. Imagining that someone is out to harm you can keep you unnecessarily worried, as nothing of the sort is likely to happen. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. An issue regarding property may be taken up by you once again in the right earnest.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are the best judge of your financial situation, so don’t get influenced by others into spending money. Regular exercises will help you in maintaining good health and keeping minor ailments away. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to contribute to organisational efficiency. You will succeed in your attempts to shield your family life from outside interference. Honesty and sincerity in whatever you do promise to take you places on the academic front. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters. Those selling property or getting it converted into builder floors for selling are likely to strike it rich.

Love Focus: A chance encounter can blossom into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Trying different workout schedules will help you find one that matches your lifestyle. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. You will get the opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Tightening the reins on your expenditure will be in your interest. Homemakers will take out time from their busy schedule to do something they had always wanted to on the social front. A sightseeing tour may be organized by your institute or organization. Real estate dealers may experience anxious moments regarding sale of property.

Love Focus: You will need to go all out to win the affections of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, you will manage to increase your earning by investing wisely. Being regular in workouts promise to keep you in a fine fettle.You may be on professional crossroads and wishing for someone’s cue to take the right direction. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. Purchasing a house or an apartment is likely to become a reality for some. There is much awaiting you at the end of a long journey; all you need to do is to undertake the trip. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to contemplate on their future course of action.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Health remains good, as you become conscious about fitness. You will have to participate wholeheartedly in a family event, lest you be labelled family’s black sheep! You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. Your dream of acquiring wealth may begin to take shape now. Party hosted by you will be a thumping success. . You may plan to embark on a pilgrimage for rest and rejuvenation. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house may bring some into big money.

Love Focus: Your ideas on the romantic front will be welcomed by lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Financially, you may find yourself more secure now, than before. Keeping fit may become your mantra to begin indulging in healthy activities.A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest! It will be wise to make a family member a sounding board to judge your performance. Your image is likely to get a boost on the social front. You may plan to travel long distance to meet someone close. You may take some amount of risk on the property front, but your interests will remain safe.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to open his or her heart to you, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may have to bring your lifestyle a notch or two down to enhance your savings. Some medical problem may chase you, but you will be able to handle it fine. Keeping tabs on your team’s progress in a project on the professional front will prevent last minute rush. Those living in single accommodation may find the independence intoxicating! Someone’s presence at home may become a source of strength for you. Overseas travel is foretold for those wanting to visit exotic places.

Love Focus: It is best to go your separate ways in a relationship that is not working out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A change in lifestyle with health in mind is possible for some and will prove beneficial. A family elder is likely to give you a ‘go ahead’ in what you wish to pursue. Self-confidence would be the key to Judicious spending is the need of the hour to make your money last longer, so take note. Keep a light and relaxed attitude towards life, especially today, to cope with everyday tensions. You may become a member of a business delegation and travel abroad. An investment in property will prove profitable at a later date.

Love Focus: You are attracted to someone, but are afraid to take the first step.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

