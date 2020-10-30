Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 30, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Expect total support from family. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. You will find luck favouring you on the academic front. You will find newer ways to publicise your talents. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. A family function may need to be attended at the expense of something important on the work front. Health will remain good by eating right.

Love Focus: You can desire for the forbidden fruit on the romantic front, but keep your desires under check.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Domestic front remains peaceful. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front. Contacts of someone close are likely to ease your problems. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal. A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family spending on things not really required can keep you on a short fuse. An exciting trip may beckon some. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. Helping out someone in need will give you immense mental satisfaction. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. The desire to gain perfect health is likely to motivate you to pick a good exercising regimen.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have a liking for and an outing together cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close. A loan required urgently will materialise. Efforts of those trying to work up the corporate ladder are likely to get a boost. Health remains good through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your reluctance for change can irritate family members. Opt for public transport today for local travel. Luck favours some on the academic front. Some of you will finally be able to buy a vehicle or an expensive appliance that you had been wanting to. Situation for those waiting for a job call is likely to turn promising. You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively.

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy! Love at first sight may actually work for you!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An unexpected expenditure will need to be absorbed through your savings. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. You are likely to excel on the academic front. You remain surrounded by loving people and enjoy material comfort. You will feel much energetic and active today. Fun time with friends or relations cannot be ruled out. Good management by effective delegation will keep the current project going smoothly.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. Cancellation of trip can dash your hopes for an enjoyable outing today. Those studying will find their focus returning. Homemakers are likely to take up something that they enjoy the most. Things begin to turn favorable on the professional front. Those feeling nervous about an issue need to calm their nerves to avoid ill health. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy

Love Focus: You can run out of ideas on the romantic front, but the ones you have will be good enough!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A visit overseas or out of town is on the anvil. Those feeling pressured on the academic front need to tighten their belt and put in extra hours. You will be able to get rid of a feeling of inadequacy to bounce back with confidence.

There are chances of some reverses for those who have gone in for risky investments. You are likely to compensate bad eating habits with regular workouts. A deal which you thought had slipped through your fingers will come back within your grasp. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some.

Love Focus: Someone you like may be waiting in the wings for you, but may not take the first step, so take your call.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short trip away from the city’s hustle bustle will relax you. Some academic issues will need to be discussed with mentors on priority, so don’t dilly-dally. This may be the beginning of a positive phase in your life. A profitable deal is likely to be signed. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. Health problems nagging some simply disappear. Avoid delving deeper in conversations with the family if you sense disagreement at any stage.

Love Focus: Those finding themselves drifting apart on the marital front will succeed in their efforts to come together.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An outing with family will be most enjoyable. Difficulties on the academic front may require outside help, the sooner the better. Someone’s views are likely to strike a chord with you. A financial bonanza can be expected by some. You will have to put your trust in people, if you want to establish yourself on the professional front. Workouts can prove tiring, but will keep you fit.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good news from the near and dear ones are likely to make your day. Attentiveness on the academic front would save you from making silly mistakes. Someone who walks in uninvited is likely to waste your time on the home front. You will be able to pay up a mortgage. An assignment or project submitted by you at work may not be up to the mark and require reworking. A fitness routine may be taken up.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting time is assured for those travelling for fun. You will need to keep the preparations for impending exam or competition going full throttle, if you expect to fare well. You will slowly come close to the one whose presence you were resenting before. Middlemen will be able to earn a good amount. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Neglect on the home front can lead to frustration.

Love Focus: It is better to leave the matter there and then if two people are not in agreement.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

