Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 6, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 06:58 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Joining a gym or starting a workout regimen is indicated and will help you get back in shape. You are likely to create a niche for yourself in your chosen professional field. Be judicious in investments, as carelessness can cost much. You will manage to curtail extra expenses on the home front. Your academic endeavours will help realise your dreams. A long journey is on the cards and will be without delays or hitches. Shifting to a new house or a new city cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You may be introduced to a like minded person by friends and the interest in romance grows further.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus April 21-May 20): A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises to make you financially secure. Something promised at work may not be granted, but your persistence will pay. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. There is much happening on the family front that will keep you happily engaged. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to benefit you immensely. Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. Property or wealth may come your way through gift or inheritance.

Love Focus: An off mood lover will need your loving care to be brought into mood.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Condition of those feeling unwell is likely to start feeling better now. Much respect and adulation is in store for some on the family front. Your mood is likely to remain good, as everything goes smoothly at work. Loosening your purse strings is likely to deplete your savings, so think it over even if it is for a good cause. Excelling in academics is a foregone conclusion and will add to your prestige. A drive down the countryside will prove most refreshing. A real estate transaction may turn out bad, if you are not thorough enough.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Inculcate physical workouts in your lifestyle to remain fit. Spouse appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along. Money comes from unexpected sources and helps you in going ahead with a much awaited purchase or a plan. A short break from the monotonous routine is likely to rejuvenate you. There is much scope of improvement on the academic front, so don’t slacken off. Don’t feel discouraged if your efforts on the work front are not recognized. Solid returns may be expected in a real estate deal.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. Building relationship with clients will be your mantra on the professional front and work wonders for you. You are likely to motivate a youngster to follow in your footsteps. Excellent performance on the academic front will help you join the lead pack. Some of you may travel out of town for health reasons and benefit from it. Don’t let anyone take you for a ride in a property matter.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A side business may require more energy and time to pick up and bring expected results. Extra hours may need to be devoted today in a work related issue. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Property developers and dealers may find a temporary slump in business. Something you desire on the academic front will be yours. An exciting trip with family cannot be ruled out for some. Those travelling abroad will find things favourable.

Love Focus: Lover’s attitude is likely to brighten up the prospects of the wedding bells.

Lucky Colour: Neon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to judge a situation before committing yourself to it, as bad judgement can drain your resources. Some of you can derive much benefit by joining fitness classes. You will manage to deal with something that is posing difficulties on the academic font effectively. You will find much joy in going for an outing with family. Keeping abreast with the latest will help you in moving smoothly on the academic front. An overseas journey is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Selling off an immovable asset is on the anvil and may give you handsome returns.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Colour: Miny Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Loan repayment can pose some problems, but you will manage to find the resources. A home remedy will be effective in curing an ailment. Professionals will be able to pull in good clientele on the strength of their reputation. Take a non-confrontationist approach in sorting out a family problem. You may feel you have the edge in a competitive situation on the academic front, but don’t relax on this account. A business trip, though hectic, will bring success in its wake. Property owners are likely to find a genuine deal for the property they wish to sell.

Love Focus: Things are likely to work out fine on the romantic front through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your potential as a financier will increase as you establish yourself in the market. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Impressing those who matter on the professional front is likely to catapult you into a position of power and authority. Changes brought about on the domestic front are likely to display your creativity. Your apprehension about an issue on the academic front will be laid to rest. A trip to someplace new is likely to widen your horizon. A new vehicle or an addition in the property is foreseen.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. On the work front, you are likely to play your cards well to come into the notice of those who matter. You are likely to get time to sort out some pending issues on the home front. Someone’s expert guidance on the academic front will help in improving your performance. Travelling with someone you like is likely to prove exciting. Those thinking of turning their house into builder floors need to give it a second thought.

Love Focus: Some of you will have to devise newer ways of meeting lover on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. Becoming health conscious and working towards achieving total fitness is indicated. Don’t get impulsive on the career front; remember slow and steady wins the race. Peace prevails on the home front as you enjoy togetherness with others. Remaining in the good books of those who matter on the academic front will not be difficult. An overseas journey is on the cards, so expect something new and exciting. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. You will be able to tackle an elder tactfully on the home front. Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining. Getting a free hand in a project that you are quite passionate about is possible. You will have the time and money to go for property at bargain price. Success on the academic front is foretold, as you sail through a tough competition. Monetarily, the day appears to be a mixed bag as you spend what you earn.

Love Focus: A current situation may require you to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

