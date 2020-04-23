How Zomato’s Feeding India initiative is helping daily wage workers

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:12 IST

In July 2019, food delivery platform Zomato had acquired Feeding India, a not-for-profit organisation with the objective of serving atleast 100 million underprivileged people each month, over the upcoming years.

With the current coronavirus epidemic throwing life as we know it into disarray, the need for organisations such as these to reach out and help all those affected due to this crisis economically and in other ways is greater than ever. The ones affected the most are daily wagers who have been hit the hardest due to the lockdown.

In order to help the significant population of migrant and daily wage workers, Feeding India is doing its best to keep people away from hunger. During the NDTV-Dettol #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 telethon, Chandan Mendiratta, Head of Zomato Feeding India campaign had said, “Amid the lockdown crisis due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, Zomato India decided to help the most vulnerable community. And that’s when ‘Feed The Daily Wagers’ initiative was born. On March 24, we told the world about this initiative and opened the user base funding for the project, wherein users can come and donate money Rs. 500 (for one family), Rs. 1500 (for 3 families) and Rs. 2500 (for 5 families). With the help of money raised, we decided to distribute ration kits and help the community. We got immense response from the users, out of a target of 50 crores, we have till now raised 27 crores for the initiative.”

The organisation is also giving out ration kits, as Mendiratta said, “The ration kits that we are distributing consists of daily essentials like wheat, pulses and rice to name a few. One ration kit can help give three meals a day for a family of five people for about a week. Zomato India till now has distributed around 2,50,000 ration kits in over 30 different cities in India.”

