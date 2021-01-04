e-paper
Ker youth commission to provide self-defence training for women

Ker youth commission to provide self-defence training for women

At a time when women’s safety is a huge concern, a state-run agency is offering a platform for them to get training in martial arts for free of cost in Kerala.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Thiruvvananthapuram
The State Youth Commission, aimed at empowering youth and protecting their rights, is getting ready to give free self-defence training for young women.
The State Youth Commission, aimed at empowering youth and protecting their rights, is getting ready to give free self-defence training for young women.

The objective of the programme was to prepare every woman in the southern state for self-defence against physical assault, Commission officials here said.

Those women, aged between 18 and 40 years who have registered with the Community Volunteer Force of the state government, can apply for the free martial arts training, the officials said.

Chintha Jerome, Chairperson of the Youth Commission, said the training programme would begin in Thiruvananthapuram district in the initial phase.

It would be extended to other parts of the southern state in the later phases, she added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

