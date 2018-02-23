Lampshades: Shedding light on the essential item that can add volumes to your décor

If you’re doing up your house, chances are you’ve got it all figured — trendy furniture, quirky cushions, beautiful wall art. But what about lampshades? They’re a corner accessory, right? No! That’s where most people go wrong. Apart from being functional and utilitarian, lampshades add volumes to the décor. Lampshades and lighting, if chosen correctly, can give the room an instant makeover, say experts.

“The essentials in your room should be so crafty that there’s no need for showpieces. Lamps, thus, become important,” says interior designer Varija Bajaj. “One should go for warm lighting in the bedroom and living room as it lends a moody vibe. White lights should be used in activity areas like kitchen and gym,” she adds.

Lampshades have come a long way from being mere decor fillers. Make them stand-out pieces by playing with sizes and shapes. “Lamps have become cleaner and slimmer. Arc lamps are a new addition. Hanging lamps that are slick are in trend,” says designer Nida Mahmood.

“An element that is popular with lamps is the emphasis on handmade look,” says designer Nida Mahmood. (iStock)

COLOUR PLAY

Add personality to your room by daring to add colour. If you have a red feature wall, colour block with lamps in solid hues like bright green, pop yellow or blue. But, if you have creams and whites as the dominant hues, go with neutral shades. “However, for the lounge area, you might want to play with mosaic and cut glass lampshades,” says Bajaj.

MATERIAL MATTERS

Practicality is key here. “A side table lamp can be easily dry-cleaned, so fabric can be used. But for ceilings, which are harder to access, metal and glass lampshades are more viable,” adds Bajaj.

Trends that are making a comeback include antique finish. “Brass and antique finishes along with polished nickel and copper are popular. Distressed finish is also a rage. Another element that is popular with lamps is the emphasis on handmade look and feel as opposed to factory-made look,” says Mahmood.

KEEP ‘EM CLEAN

If it is a lampshade made of fabric, they can be dry-cleaned. You can also vacuum clean them or wash and scrub them with a soft brush. Metal and glass lampshades can be cleaned with a sponge and some detergent. Remember to wipe it clean so that no soap bubbles or suds remain.

Quirky, everyday objects can be designed into lampshades, like this cycle crankset.

DO IT YOURSELF (DIY) IDEAS

The internet is abuzz with nifty DIY ideas for creative lampshades. Take a white sheet of paper and draw a pattern of your liking on it. Stick it along the lampshade and poke holes along the pattern using needles. Remove the sheet, plug in the lamp, and voila, you have your own masterpiece! Similarly, you can choose colourful spools of wool and start rolling them along the lamp to give it a kitschy makeover. You can also customise regular white lamps with props like lace, flowers and what not!

BEST MARKETS

MG Road, Kirti Nagar and Khan Market are some of the best markets to scour for lampshades. Old Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace is one of the biggest wholesale market for lights, light fittings and lampshades.

