Langar on Wheels: Amid COVID-19, Anannke Foundation to donate 10,000 kg of rice every month

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:54 IST

Anannke Foundation, the CSR arm of Saba Group Holdings (a commodity company headquartered in Asia) & an advocate for underprivileged, partners with Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and donate 10,000 kg of dry white Rice in the first phase amid COVID-19 response.

Anannke Foundation will continue supporting DSGMC programs with 10,000 kg of dry white rice every month and make sure no one goes hungry in the national capital Delhi while it fights the coronavirus pandemic.

In the program ‘Langar on Wheels’ trucks carrying cooked meals from Gurdwaras in Delhi are parked outside slums, government hospitals, old age homes, shelters, etc. and people queue up to get a free meal for themselves & their families.

India is the third-worst affected by COVID-19, which has claimed around 62,700 lives and infected more than 3,461,240 people so far. The pandemic affected more than 1,68,000 people and took over more than 4,370 lives in Delhi.

As per the 2015 report by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Delhi has about 6,343 slums with 1.02 million households, ‘Langar on Wheels’ is favourable for people who cannot make it to a Gurdwara or don’t have one nearby.

In the fight against the COVID-19, one of the tools is social distancing which is not feasible inside the Gurdwaras hence the food is delivered to people directly while taking necessary precautions, till now DSGMC is been able to feed more than one crore people in Delhi.

“Rich people can stay home, as they have a store well-stocked with food, the vulnerable population that does not have savings to last even for a day are completely dependent upon external help as they are the hardest hit due to the pandemic. This is the need of the hour; where many people becoming jobless, it doesn’t matter what you have, what matters is what you give. I am confident this partnership will help people to overcome hunger and humanitarian crisis in this medical emergency,” said Dr Malini Saba, Founder & Chairman, Anannke Foundation.

“We promise Delhi; no one would sleep empty stomach; this generous support from the group will enhance our initiative towards feeding the needy and helpless in different parts of Delhi. We serve meals to all, regardless of caste, class, religion, gender, social or economic status or political consideration - especially at a time when it is most critical,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Apart from the immediate response, ‘Anannke Foundation’ will continue giving long-term support for the most affected communities and help gradually move towards normalcy.

The goal of the foundation is to help at least one billion people around the world to gain access to basic healthcare, give education and opportunities that allow them to break the cycle of poverty and eradicate illiteracy about human rights issues.

To honour her father, Dr Malini Saba laid the foundation of ‘Anannke Foundation’ (previously known as Saba Family Foundations) in the year 2002, fuelled by her humanitarianism. Since then, it has been dedicated to a single mission to give access to underserve and promoting the well-being of humanity throughout the world.

The foundation is proficient in analyzing and addresses the root causes of the emerging socio-economic challenges faced by developing and underdeveloped countries. Moreover, they believe in creating unlikely partnerships to span across sectors and taking risks.

This inter-sectionality acts as a catalyst and helps them to achieve their vision of advancing health, re-valuing ecosystems, securing livelihoods, and transforming schools and communities timely.

Dr Malini Saba exemplifies the concept of using business to serve humanity; she is a self-made businesswoman, a psychologist, philanthropist, human & social rights activist, and a global advocate for women & girls.

She has helped millions of underserved women and children in South and Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, and the U.S. and gain access to life-saving medical, educational services and achieves economic stability.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee or DSGMC is an autonomous organization that manages Gurdwaras in Delhi state. DSGMC also manages various educational institutions, hospitals, old age homes, libraries, and other charitable institutions in Delhi.

It is headquartered in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, near Parliament House. In 1971, the Government of India entrusted the management, through an ordinance, to a five-member Gurdwara Board.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

