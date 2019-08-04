Lisa Ray: I love Jhumpa Lahiri’s writing

more-lifestyle

Actor-model Lisa Ray recently turned author with her memoir Close to the Bone. But, the reader in her became woke long back when she was living her early childhood. A voracious reader and a vivacious writer, Lisa shares secrets of the littérateur in her.

Which is your favourite book till date?

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri.

An author you would love to meet some day?

Jhumpa Lahiri. I just love her writing!

Which book you recommend everyone to read at least once in their life?

I have read so many books that I have to actually go back to the basics and say Dr Seuss because sometimes there’s great difficulty to be simple. And there’s great philosophy in that book.

What are the perks of being a writer?

For me, because I’m an introvert, it’s spending a lot of time alone, which is something I love to do. I cocoon myself with my thoughts... Hopefully I’ll be able to legitimately take off to Goa, and write so that no one bothers me.

Which books are on your current reading list?

Educated by Tara Westover; Less – which I really love; Tishani Doshi’s Small Days and Nights, and Suketu Mehta’s next.

Q. If not you, your choice of author to write your life story?

A. No one else but me. Sorry, I’m not even going to go there.

One book that made you what you are today?

The Outsider by Jean-Paul Sartre.

