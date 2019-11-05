e-paper
Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ outfit sells for over $400,000

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ outfit sells for over $400,000.(YouTube)
         

It was the one they all wanted -- the black leather jacket and high-waisted skin-tight pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in the finale of Grease electrified a Beverly Hills auction, selling for $405,700.

Now part of Hollywood history, the iconic musical comedy starring Newton-John and John Travolta still arouses passions more than 40 years after it first appeared in movie theaters.

Newton-John donned the outfit to sing ‘You’re the One that I Want’ with Travolta, her transformation into a sexy greaser girl complete.

 

The final price paid Saturday night was twice the pre-sale estimate, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Released in 1978, the most successful movie musical ever tells the high school love story of Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny (Travolta), set in the 1950s.

A poster signed by Travolta, Newton-John and other members of the cast that had carried a $1,000 pre-auction estimate sold for $64,000.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of items from the actress’ collection will go to fund the Olivia Newton-John center for cancer research.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2018.

HBO recently announced plans for a series inspired by “Grease,” which will revisit certain songs and characters from the film.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

