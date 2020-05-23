e-paper
Penguin, JLF’s #ReadForResilience campaign sees participation of marquee authors

Over 30 authors from across different genres of literature participated in a #ReadForResilience campaign, sharing their personal stories and anecdotes with readers.

Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The campaign by Penguin Random House India in partnership with Jaipur Literature Festival saw a series of videos and virtual meets by marquee authors over a fortnight.
Through the course of the campaign, the authors spoke about books, events and literature that have influenced and motivated them to tackle unprecedented times such as these.

Authors like Ruskin Bond, Namita Gokhale, Gaur Gopal Das, Paro Anand, Anita Nair, Sri M and Shaheen Bhatt including others showcased spirit of resilience through their readings from books.

 

The video by legendary writer Ruskin Bond garnered a reach of over 47,000 and generated significant positive engagement, Penguin said in a statement.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Namita Gokhale, author and co-director at JLF, said, “Truly enjoyed encountering such a powerful diversity of voices in the inspirational ‘Read For Resilience’ campaign. All strength to readers, writers and the sustaining world of books , and their role in these disruptive times.” Preeti Chaturvedi, vice president (marketing & strategic alliances) said , the idea behind the campaign was to let people know that they are not alone in facing these strange and unknown times.

“As members of the literary landscape of our country, Penguin and Jaipur Literature Festival aimed to highlight books and writers as sources of inspiration, motivation and positivity in times like these and for a better future,” she said.

Author Paro Anand said the act of reading can bring a calm. “When you can’t travel outside, you can always travel with a book,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

