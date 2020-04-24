e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Jammu and Kashmir religious leaders urge people to pray at home in Ramazan

Jammu and Kashmir religious leaders urge people to pray at home in Ramazan

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the holy month of Ramzan will be different in Kashmir as there won’t be any big congregations or religious gatherings. Many religious leaders and organisations have appealed the people to say prayers in their homes and not to go to mosques and shrines.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
A Muslim man wearing a protective face mask prays at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020.
A Muslim man wearing a protective face mask prays at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the holy month of Ramzan will be different in Kashmir as there won’t be any big congregations or religious gatherings.

Many religious leaders and organisations have appealed the people to say prayers in their homes and not to go to mosques and shrines.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid, Srinagar, has suspended the Friday and the Taravih prayers. Mufti Nasir ul Islam, the Grand Mufti, has also appealed the people to say the prayers in their homes.

“During Ramzan people should say the prayers in their homes and not go to mosques. It’s very important that we ensure that the lockdown is fully implemented,” he said.

The Srinagar administration has also advised people to stick to the social distance protocol during Ramzan. “We appeal the people to say the Taravih prayers in their homes only during Ramzan and avoid making big congregations,” DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle