Home / More Lifestyle / Simple ways to preserve spices and grains in monsoon

Simple ways to preserve spices and grains in monsoon

To extend the shelf life of the food products kept in our kitchen, we need to follow some tips and tricks to store food in the right way in monsoon.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:46 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Follow these easy tips to prevent your food items from getting spoilt in monsoon.
Follow these easy tips to prevent your food items from getting spoilt in monsoon. (Instagram)
         

Rains also bring in a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to storing our food. Biscuits turn soggy and spices get spoilt due to the humidity in the air. To extend the shelf life of the food products kept in our kitchen, we need to follow some tips and tricks to store food in the right way in monsoon. Here are a few ways in which we can save our food from getting wasted because of moisture and bugs.

Store sugar and salt in airtight glass jar

Sugar and salt absorb moisture quickly. It is advised to store it in an airtight glass jar instead of a plastic jar. You can also sprinkle a small amount of raw rice in the same jar, as raw rice absorbs moisture. You can also add clove in sugar to prevent ants from attacking it.

Dry roast pulses before storing

It is also advised to dry roast all the pulses before your store them in your glass jar. You can also add dry red chili in the jar to prevent the pulses from getting spoilt.

Store dry fruits in freezer

You would have noticed that your cashew nuts and almonds get spoilt soon during monsoon because of the bugs that attack them. Store them in zip lock bags and place the dry fruits in the freezer to prevent this to happen during the rainy season.

Sundry or light roast the spices

Spices and condiments like cinnamon, bay leaf, pepper and cardamom tend to lose their flavour because of the humidity. You can sundry them or dry roast before storing in the jar.

Store grains with camphor or neem leaf

Before storing your rice or other food grain in monsoon, you can add some pieces of camphor or throw some neem leaves to prevent them from bug attack.

