The future of cooking: Startup delivers DIY Kits, recipes & more

Are you fond of cooking and want to prepare a restaurant-quality meal at home but find it too tiring to assemble the ingredients? We have found a perfect solution for you!

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:27 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Khao Soi
Khao Soi(HTC)
         

Are you fond of cooking and want to prepare a restaurant-quality meal at home but find it too tiring to assemble the ingredients? We have found a perfect solution for you!

Makery, a Delhi based tech startup, co-founded by siblings Tarika Khattar and Rishiv Khattar crafts easy to follow recipes with perfectly portioned ingredients for cooking, safely delivered to your home.

Order from an exciting range of DIY meal kits to liven up your home cooked meals. Highlights include mains like Khao Soi, Kothu Parotta with Egg, and light, healthy options like Cambodian Beetroot & Lotus Stem Salad and Chicken Shish Taouk with Tabbouleh.

Cambodian Salad
Cambodian Salad ( HTC )

“We are partnering with creative chefs and restaurants to craft an exciting home cooking experience. Indian Accent and Comorin are currently featured. Past collaborations include Olive Bar & Kitchen,” says Tarika Khattar .

Chicken Shish Taouk & Tabbouleh
Chicken Shish Taouk & Tabbouleh ( HTC )

Taking utmost safety precautions, Rishiv Khattar assures, “Makery maintains WHO compliant health and safety standards, including: daily temperature checks, hourly sanitation & cleaning of all surfaces, social distancing for our team members, and contactless delivery.”

Kothu Parotta
Kothu Parotta ( HTC )

Stay tuned for expert tips and recipe guides on Makery’s blog Toasty and for new products on Makery’s unique and dynamic online store. Delivery is currently offered in Delhi NCR, with plans to expand nationally. Orders can be placed directly on makery.in.

