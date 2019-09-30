e-paper
There's more to music than you know

Music is central in supporting expressions of emotion that transcend cultural divides.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
Music is central in supporting expressions of emotion that transcend cultural divides.
Music is central in supporting expressions of emotion that transcend cultural divides.(Unsplash)
         

It is well-known how music impacts brain function and human behaviour but its lesser-known use for bolstering communication with non-human life forms is equally astonishing.

Music is central in supporting expressions of emotion that transcend cultural divides, a new study has found.

Scientific research shows that ethnobiological knowledge is transmitted through songs, and how music has the power to express and enforce the intricate relationships among humans, other beings, and their ecosystems.

“For many Indigenous communities, the land and the songs associated with it are intimately connected. Music can trace Indigenous Peoples’ experiences and relationships to the lands in which they have historically lived”, said Dr. Alvaro Fernandez-Llamazares, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki.

“Since 2012 I have been working among the Tsimane’ people in the depths of the Amazon rainforest and I have always been fascinated by the breadth and depth of their ancient songs. During these years, I have been able to compile much information on the social and ecological contexts in which songs are performed and transmitted”, he explained.

Alvaro added that the research published in the journal Ethnobiology shows that “music is a timeless prism for looking at human-wildlife relations in all their complexities and magnificence”.

“While traditional music is certainly under risk of attrition in many corners of the world, the extent to which traditional songs continue to be honoured and celebrated attests to their incredible resilience,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 14:36 IST

