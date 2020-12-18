e-paper
This simple rum cake recipe for Christmas will make you the star baker of your family

This simple rum cake recipe for Christmas will make you the star baker of your family

Christmas is here and so is the time to relish this delicious rum cake that is easy and super quick to make. What are you waiting for?

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:21 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rum cake recipe
Rum cake recipe(Instagram/plateitmyway)
         

The weekend before Christmas is here and can you think of a better time to wear your baker’s hat and make a rum cake for the family get-together? Christmas is that time of the year, when everyone comes together, prepare yummy meals and binge on them together. Things have not been great for a lot of us this year, but getting into a little Christmas spirit always helps.

Whatever mood you are in, a good cake always works as a pick-me-up and can lift your mood. That is why we are sharing with you the recipe of a simple rum cake that will become our family’s favourite dessert and make you the star of the night. And the best part about this rum cake is that it is made using whole wheat flour, so you can be a little less guilty while binging on the desserts.

Steps to make the Rum Cake:

Ingredients:

For the cake

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup of chopped fruits and berries

1 cup refined oil or melted butter

1.5 cup powdered sugar

2 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup milk

1 cup dark rum

1 tbsp vanilla essence

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tbsp baking powder

1/4 tbsp baking soda

For the sauce

1 cup milk

100 gm non-sweetened coco powder

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup rum

Method:

To make the cake, you will have to start by soaking the raisins, walnuts, chopped fruits and berries in rum for a week.

Once that is done, we will start making the cake by mixing the refined oil, milk, rum, vanilla essence in one bowl. In another bowl, we will sift together the dry ingredients which include the powdered sugar, whole wheat flour, cocoa powder and baking soda.

Now, nicely mix the dry and wet ingredients together. To this, add the rum-soaked raisin, walnuts, berries and fruits and mix it nicely. Grease a microwave-safe bowl and add the batter to it. Bake the batter for 10-11 minutes and voila, your cake is ready.

While your cake is coming to room temperature, it is time to make the famous rum cake sauce. For that, you need to mix milk, coco powder, sugar in a pan and let it boil. Once it boils, cook the sauce on low flame till the liquid reduces to half. To this, add the rum and let it cool. Once the sauce is room temperature, add it over the cake and enjoy your dessert.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/plateitmyway)

