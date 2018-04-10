Want to appear more confident and attractive? 7 tips to boost your body language
Dressing smartly will not get you very far if your body language is not on point. Here are some easy ways you can improve the way you communicate with your body cues.more lifestyle Updated: Apr 10, 2018 11:56 IST
Not just your looks, changing your body language is equally important to increase your attractiveness to others. So don’t just overspend your hard-earned money on your looks by dying your hair, following a fancy diet or getting a tan. Here are some tips to follow that make you instantly more attractive, as reported by The Independent:
Look directly at someone and smile: To boost your appeal the most, simply look directly at the target of your affections and smile at them. It actually makes you seem more attractive.
Be altruistic: Helping others without expecting anything in return, has been shown to be more attractive than good looks when it comes to those looking for a long-term relationship.
Use metaphorical compliments: According to Chinese researchers, women prefer men who use metaphorical language to compliment them. They claim that a compliment like “Your eyes are morning dew” are better received than literal expressions like “Your lips are so sexy.”
Modify your walk: Swaying your hips or adopting a swagger when you walk can make women and men more attractive respectively.
Nod your head: People appear up to 40% more attractive to others simply by nodding their head.
Wear red: Wearing red makes men seem more dominant and successful, and when women wear red, they tap into men’s primitive desires and thus seem more sexually desirable.
Adopt an expansive posture: Whether in a picture on your dating app profile or just the way you look across the bar, adopting an expansive posture can make someone seem more attractive.
