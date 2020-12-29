Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 29-January 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:02 IST

SPIRTUAL MESSAGE: Welcome the new day. Feel grateful, happy that existence still trusts in you; there is still a possibility, the transformation can still happen. Feel gratitude for all that happened – good and bad both, happiness and unhappiness both, because they are all your teachers, says Osho, the Zen master.

* ARIES (March 21 - April 20) :You are individualistic, brilliant and daring this week as you tackle important projects at work and achieve success therein. You are blessed with enthusiasm and fervor in personal relationships and work associations drawing the right kind of people towards you. Retain balance and calm with awareness as you tend to be sudden and extreme in love or anger. Beware of a domineering young woman who is superficial, false, theatrical, unreliable and faithless. Personal relationships need to be enthused with love and care. Children demand quality time. You can be easily involved in others problems and situations; it is best to keep a distance on them. Lucky number is 7. Good colour is deep red.

* TAURUS (April 21 – May21): After a period of labour and strife, this week you complete and perfect unfinished business projects and ventures. Important relationships are sealed, as loving commitments are forthcoming. Personal matters and ambitions are best attended to and fulfilled as you are at your dynamic best, blessed with confidence and style. Use previous experience and knowledge to deal with a crafty rival at work. Lower stress level, or a health problem will become manifest; avoid hurried action or you could take a wrong step. Meditation is elevating and therapeutic. Before moving in to new situations, tie up loose ends in business and old professional projects. Lucky number is 4. Good colour is emerald green.

* GEMINI (May 22 - June 21): You are greeted with happiness and material abundance this week. Love, kindness and bounty in personal relationships energize and lift you to heights of pleasure. Special assignments are designated to you as you gain professional significance in the work area. Your social life is expansive as you share and enjoy the good things of life with family and friends. A deep feeling of relaxation and satisfaction allows you to sit back and gain insight and direction for future action. You are able to express your feelings in personal matters and creativity in professional projects in a special and original way. Lucky number is 3. Good colour is pomegranate red.

* CANCER (June22 - July 22): Surprises are in store for you in professional and personal matters. It’s best to be open and receptive in personal relationships and family situations. New people may come into your life and influence your decisions and direction. A creative opportunity should not be ignored as it is likely to bring substantial professional and material gain. While you work on one project another suddenly gains importance and demands attention. Don’t be thrown by new developments at home or at work but take them in your stride and watch them for a while before getting involved. Meditation and spiritual pursuit can be very rewarding. Lucky number is 7. Good colours are red and black.

* LEO (July 23 - August 23) : Relaxation after anxiety allows you to take a restful break from tense and demanding situations. You recover and regain health after an illness or ailment at this point. There is a positive change in all areas of life after all the struggle and labour. You establish intellectual authority in a professional convention or business meeting. You are likely to contribute towards major decisions and policy matters this week. Personal relationships are positive and supportive after a period of strain. Don’t allow your friends to drift away from you due to neglect and lack of communication but make an effort to maintain friendship and family. Lucky number is 4. Good colours are forest greens.

* VIRGO (August 24- September 23): You can be divided about options in two conflicting situations. Priorities need to be listed and clearly defined this week. You may have to split profits and responsibility in a business project. Delay and disruption in financial transactions can be expected. Personal matters take a back seat as you get involved in heavy professional schedules. It’s best not to take on difficult tasks or people till next week as you can get a better response then. Encounters at this stage of negotiations can be disastrous. Some introspection is needed before you take the next step in an important relationship. Spend time in natural surroundings! Lucky number is 9. Good colour is silver grey.

* LIBRA (September 24 - October 23): You are likely to be original and different in your approach to achievement, success and financial gain. A short vacation allows you to let your hair down and relax in natural surroundings over the weekend. You meet up with strange and unusual personalities unexpectedly. Your social life proves to be scintillating and busy. Creative pursuit and artistic occupations can benefit you at this point. Decisions taken in professional matters with spirit and confidence prove to be gainful. Beware of an eccentric friend who could embarrass you at an inopportune moment. Dancing and physical exercise rejuvenates your energy. Hang loose and feel easy, as they say! Lucky number is 4. Good colour is emerald green.

* SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22) : It’s best to wait for feelings to diminish and look at truths before making major decisions and judgments. You are kind yet not willing to take too much trouble for friends and social acquaintances. You are much affected by surrounding influences but need to remain independent and free. Guard against becoming dependent or you face some disappointment. You are sensitive, reflective and receptive to family, children and loved ones. Difficulties at work can be resolved through mediation and healthy discussion. An older woman can be destructive and negative in the work area. Trust your intuition about new people and developments this week. Lucky number is 11. Good colour is turquoise.

* SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23): You are also single-pointed about achieving professional goals and targets with your creative and intelligent mind. You invoke power and energy to complete an important professional project. You are a whirling force of activity as you storm through blocks and difficulties in close relationships and work situations. You display strength and courage in the face of trouble and come through a crisis successfully. A clear and singular approach to an objective takes you towards great success and financial gain. Creative or artistic pursuits are rewarding. Listen to your heart for insights into romantic involvements. A surgery can be averted with natural healing programs. Lucky number is 1. Good colour is emerald green.

* CAPRICORN (December24 - January 20): There is balance, freedom and space in meaningful relationships this week. Your personal presence in difficult or complicated matters is essential for things to go ahead progressively. Changes in personal and professional matters are on the cards! You are creative and independent bringing abundance and goodwill in your business. You may combine or handle two projects with expertise and success. Women play significant roles in your life at this point. Moods can change easily as you are sensitive and vulnerable in personal relationships. Marriage, business partnership or collaboration is strengthened through understanding and commitment. The weekend brings fresh energy, love and romance in your relationships. Lucky number is 2. Good colours are sky blues.

* AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19): Difficult choices make it impossible for you to proceed for now so give yourself a little time and space before making decisions. It’s time to look at your own priorities rather than being manipulated by others. Its best to watch the gamut of emotions that you go through rather than getting involved with them or acting upon them. There is clarity of vision and direction at the end of the week to change your path or destiny. Your self esteem and confidence takes you where angels fear to tread in high places and to important people. You are distinctive and significant in work situations. Lucky number is 18. Good colour is silver.

* PISCES (February 20 - March 20): You are persistent in resolving complicated professional situations that arise unexpectedly this week. You manage business expansion and new opportunities with speed and competence. You are likely to gain financially from a business deal but need to work hard to complete it. You could be resentful of spiritual and emotional people because you need to be practical and realistic. You are slow to anger in family situations but implacable if aroused. A trip by road is on the cards. Personal relationships are stable and supportive. Rise above the mundane so that you may aspire to higher levels of consciousness. Lucky number is 4. Good colours are earthy browns.